ATTLEBORO
Nine Massachusetts high schools will showcase dreamy mural art at the Attleboro Arts Museum’s annual “High Art” exhibition held in-gallery from May 18 to June 3.
This year’s High Art theme of “Dreamscapes” and features visual expressions of the surreal that are “free from conscious, clear or controlled thoughts,” organizers of the exhibit say.
“Visitors will escape the constructs of reality and explore what is hidden in the dream realm while viewing these off the wall murals,” said Abby Rovaldi, programs coordinator and exhibition curator. “Some murals will straddle the world between sleep and awake, take us on a stroll through a modern Candy Land, confront the stuff of nightmares, distort our understanding of common objects and ultimately fill us with colorful and topsy-turvy experiences.”
“High Art” was postponed in 2020 due to the pandemic and a mandatory state shutdown. Knowing the challenges facing high school students and educators in the 2020-21 school year, “High Art” organizers re-imagined the exhibition format to promote safe working practices for participants.
In an effort to maintain the core of the exhibition — collaboration — schools were invited to select a “dream team” of students who would work individually on canvases of any size or shape and then put them together as a large-scale, unified mural.
The option for students to work individually on pieces of the mural was essential, especially since each school’s structure was different whether it be remote, hybrid or in-person learn ing.
“Out of respect and empathy for the 2020 students who were not able to install their artwork last year, the 2021 High Art team decided it was important to include some of the elements that had been created for last year’s installation,” said Elizabeth Machado-Cook, Seekonk High School art educator. “They chose to incorporate 3-D wire spiders into their canvas mural pieces because so many creepy crawlies had been made and these spiders added a chilling feeling which fit with our overall dreamscapes concept of fear.”
Teams have been working since January with five months of planning, trouble-shooting and creation culminating in the murals that will be on display.
Each participating high school team is unique. Some teams are made up of entire classrooms of students, others are dedicated art clubs, groups of students hand-picked by their art instructors, or enthusiastic individuals who formed their own art squad.
“‘High Art’ provides an opportunity for artmaking that is completely student-driven,” said Lindsay Nygaard, Attleboro High School art educator. “The students collaborate on all aspects of their piece from brainstorming, to planning, drafting, revising, and then working together to create a powerful piece of art. Many of my students are excited by the potential to work big and display their work for the public to see and experience.“
Artist Cynthia Whalen Nelson of Narragansett has been invited to serve as juror for the exhibition and will assign Best in Show and several other awards. Gary Lavoie of Footworks Inc. in Attleboro will select the recipient of the Title Sponsor Award. Awards will be announced at www.attleboroartsmuseum.org on Wednesday, May 19.
Visitors of the “High Art” exhibition are asked to cast their People’s Choice Award ballot by using either a QR Code reader or a computer terminal in the museum’s gallery that connects to a Google Form.
Virtual People’s Choice Award votes will be collected throughout the course of the exhibition, with the award given to the top school after the show has concluded at 4 p.m. June 3.
2021 high school participants include Attleboro, Bishop Feehan, Cardinal Spellman in Brockton, Mansfield, New Bedford, Norwood, Seekonk, Silver Lake in Kingston, and Taunton.
Lavoie has been “High Art’s” sole Title Sponsor for 15 consecutive years. The exhibition is also sponsored by Reeves Co. Inc. & Craft Inc. of Attleboro and the local Cultural Councils of Attleboro, Bridgewater, Foxboro, Halifax, Mansfield, Norwood, Raynham, Seekonk and Taunton.
To learn about participating in the 2022 High Art exhibition call 508-222-2644 x15 or email office@attleboroartsmuseum.org.
Admission to the Attleboro Arts Museum is free; donations are appreciated. You can review health and safety guidelines for in-person visits at www.attleboroartsmuseum.org.
The museum is wheelchair- and stroller-accessible.
