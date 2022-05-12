ATTLEBORO — Fifteen Massachusetts high schools will showcase highly reflective installation art at the Attleboro Arts Museum’s annual “High Art” exhibition held in-gallery from May 17 to June 2.
This year’s “High Art” theme is “Reflections,” and installations will reflect on the world around us, literally or figuratively.
“Visitors will come face to face with their own reflection — asking them to consider their place in the world, ponder double visions, explore optical illusions or distortions and even travel through the looking glass. Some installations are focusing specifically on metallic materials such as CDs and mirror while others will take you on a journey of self-reflection and contemplation,” said Abby Rovaldi, AAM programs coordinator and “High Art” exhibition curator.
Teams of students have been working since September, with nine months of planning, trouble-shooting and building culminating with the artworks on display.
Some teams are made up of entire or multiple classrooms of students, others are dedicated after-school art clubs, groups of students hand-picked by their art instructors, or individuals who formed their own art squad.
“When discussing the theme of ‘reflections’ with my students, they immediately wanted to take advantage of the opportunity to reflect on the range of emotions they had experienced during these past few years,” Attleboro High School art instructor Lindsay Nygaard said. “’High Art’ is one of the few times during the year where they are able to participate in collaborative art-making.
“It has been wonderful to watch my students discuss their obstacles from the last few years with one another, and then work together to turn their ideas into a cohesive artwork to be both viewed and experienced by others.”
“High Art” provides the opportunity for instructors to extend their curriculum beyond the classroom and give students a real-world application of their art education.
“Norton students engaged in a term-long art project that built a visual expression of their reflections over the past few years while also developing the soft skills necessary for success in the real world, where social and cross-cultural skills are salient,” said Todd Kefor, Norton High School art instructor.
For many students, this exhibition will be their first taste of competition, something they will encounter in their future art careers in college and later in the professional world.
Artist, Fehmida Chipty of Winchester has been invited to serve as juror for the exhibition. Chipty will award best in show; second place, third place, honorable mention and select merit awards. The awards will be announced at www.attleboroartsmuseum.org and on the museum’s social media pages on May 18.
Visitors to the exhibition will be asked to cast their digital People’s Choice Award ballot by using either a QR code reader or a computer terminal in the museum’s gallery. Virtual People’s Choice Award votes will be collected throughout the course of the exhibit, with the award winner announced after the exhibition has concluded at 4 p.m. June 2.
Three new high schools are participating in “High Art” this year: Dover Sherborn Regional High School, Liberty Christian High School (Attleboro) and Norton High School.
Others include Attleboro High, Bishop Feehan, Bridgewater-Raynham, Cardinal Spellman, Case, Mansfield, New Bedford, Norwood, Seekonk, Sharon, Silver-Lake and Taunton.
Gary Lavoie, owner of Footworks Inc. in Attleboro, has been “High Art’s” sole Title Sponsor for 16 consecutive years. The shiw is also supported by Reeves Co. Inc. of Attleboro, Craft Inc. of Attleboro, Jerry’s Artarama of Providence and the local cultural councils of Attleboro, Halifax, Mansfield, Norwood, Raynham, Seekonk, Swansea and Taunton. These councils are local agencies funded by Mass. Cultural Council, a state agency.
Masks are encouraged, but optional, at the museum. Health and safety guideline updates can be found at www.attleboroartsmuseum.org.