PLAINVILLE -- Hillary Clinton and Chelsea Clinton will join An Unlikely Story bookstore for a virtual live reading of their first picture book together, "Grandma's Gardens," at 4 p.m. Wednesday, June 24, according to the bookstore's website.
The reading will be followed by a conversation with bookstore owner and writer Jeff Kinney and an audience Q&A. The event will take place on Crowdcast, where the audience can submit questions in advance. There will not be an opportunity to submit questions during the live event.
One purchase of the book ($20.19 including tax) is required to register for the Crowdcast event. A limited supply of signed bookplates will be included with the book. Tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. Wednesday, June 17.
Access to the live event is exclusive for ticket holders and it will not be recorded or streamed on other platforms.
To register, go to www.anunlikelystory.com/Hillary-Chelsea-Clinton.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.