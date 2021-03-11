FOXBORO — The Theatre Institute at the Hockomock Area YMCA will stream its production of “Ranked the Musical” from March 19-21.
“Ranked” tells the story of a dystopian world where competition reaches new heights, as publicized academic excellence defines each student’s worth. The Theatre Institute will be the first group in Massachusetts to produce the new piece, written by Kyle Holmes and David Taylor Gomes.
Pieces of their production will be featured in an upcoming HBO documentary about
the making of the musical.
The cast includes 17 students from local area high schools who have been working
together since early January. Due to COVID-19, the production will be filmed at the Marilyn Rodman Performing Arts Center, then streamed via ShowTix4U Live.
Cast members wear masks at all times and prerecord their singing remotely to create the tracks for the show.
The performance will stream on demand for 48 hours from 6 p.m. March 19 to 6 p.m. March 21. Tickets are $15 for an individual viewer and $45 for a family or group
watching together on one device. Purchase at
https://www.showtix4u.com/event-details/44718 . The program is supported in part by a grant from the Foxboro Cultural Council, a local agency which is supported by the Mass Cultural Council, a state agency.
The cast includes Samantha Baker (Plainville), Gwenne B (Franklin), Ally Braude
(Sharon), Savannah Devlin (Franklin), Olivia Devlin (Franklin), Jackson Flaherty (Mansfield), Brigid Gilberti (Franklin), Savannah Nosek (Franklin), Andrew Olah (Franklin), Zoey Roth (Mansfield), Marissa Sabella (Mansfield), Ryan Saenz (Wrentham), Thomas Schratz (Franklin), Zachary Schreiber (Mansfield), Mallory Simpson (Bellingham), Timothy Troilo (Mansfield), and Megan Whalen (Mansfield).
