As kids, we’re fretful, if not fearful, of the dark; as adults, we’re more comfortable driving on streets that have modern LED lighting than we are on streets with poor or no lighting. We also feel better during the spring and summer months, when the sun sets at after 7 or 8, than we do in November, after we’ve “fallen back,” when it’s pitch black after 4 p.m.
We also dread developments that plunge us into darkness; it’s devastating, for example, to find out that a loved one has received a cancer diagnosis. When that happens, we look for ways to light up our lives — — and that’s what luminaria, the paper bags lit in honor of cancer victims and survivors during the American Cancer Society’s Relay For Life fundraisers, are all about.
The 19 representations of luminaria created by the artists entered in the recent “Luminaria” exhibit at the Attleboro Arts Museum provided an infinite amount of light, which left those who saw the exhibit with something that only art can provide: a connection to each other.
That link between art and the real-life drama of battling cancer was what I hoped would result when, on behalf of the Relay For Life of Greater Attleboro committee, I pitched an art exhibit to tie into the annual cancer society fundraiser, which will be held for the 22nd year June 12-13 at Norton High School.
What evolved, thanks to Museum Executive Director Mim Fawcett’s support for an exhibit with a relay theme, was the “Luminaria” show. The artists’ works resonated beautifully with those who saw the exhibit as dozens of onlookers studied and photographed the works.
The artists, all of whom were touched by cancer, poured their hearts into the exhibit, and in so doing illustrated just how deeply the luminaria affect those involved in Relay for Life events. Having participated in the Greater Attleboro Relay for 20 years, I’ve seen that connection firsthand.
Over the last couple of decades, I’ve come to realize that the heartbreaking aspect of the luminaria is when one year’s luminaria dedicated to survivors becomes next year’s luminaria dedicated to victims. But, above all, I’ve seen how comforting it is to see the luminaria shine throughout the night.
“That light provides hope, which is also what the artists accomplished with their creations. That’s why, accompanying this column, I’m sharing some of the artists’ words and artwork. In a world that desperately needs hope, it’s important to spread it around.
The “Luminaria” exhibit took place in February at the Attleboro Arts Museum, but many of the pieces will be on display this month through June 12 in the Bronson Building’s windows on North Main Street in downtown Attleboro. The building is at the corner of routes 123 (County Street) and 152 (North Main Street).
“All in the Same Boat,” by AAM Director Mim Brooks Fawcett of North Kingstown
Fawcett’s piece features Dyer Dinghymahogany seats, tracing paper, glue and embroidery floss.
“My father lost his fight with cancer a few weeks after I had turned 20. Nearly two years later, my mother lost her own battle. At times, I wonder what it would be like to introduce them to my children — all of whom are circling around the age that I was when my mother and father died.
“Just the other day my husband wanted to call his mother. Multiple myeloma took her in 2000, but every now and then something reminds him of getting lost in the aisles of Stop & Shop when he was 7 years old — and he yearns to laugh with her over his (many) childhood antics.
“These three parents were all in the same boat. They were between the ages of 53 and 65 when their treatments stopped making a difference. Their short lives were colorful and packed with nuance. The smell of freshly ground Hawaiian Kona coffee, the sight of a New York Times crossword puzzle being mastered in pen and the feel of a dented tin measuring cup bring us back to their sides.”
“The Three Luminaries,” by Abby Rovaldi of Franklin, AAM programs coordinator
Rovaldi’s piece, which features three sketches, is made with ebony pencil on Mylar and paper.
“A beacon of hope … though my luminaria represents three of my dear family members who each lost their battles with cancer, this sculpture serves as a bright reminder that they are with me and greatly missed. Each portrait stares out — warmly illuminated — and I’m reminded of their vivacious, fun-loving, and inspirational personalities even in the darkest of moments. The portraits were drawn from a photo reference, that was carefully chosen, and depicts each luminary in their most healthy and beautiful stage of life — the way I will always remember them.”
Her artwork is “dedicated in loving memory to: Eugene ‘Gene’ Dunton (1940–2017), leukemia; Theodora Bourikas Nelson (1953–2009), pancreatic cancer; Jan Alita Nelson Haddix (1951–1990) breast cancer.”
“Badge of Honor,” by Kerry St.Pierre of Attleboro, the museum’s office manager
St.Pierre’s piece is made of paper, wire and paper clay.
“This piece is inspired by my sister who recently won her fight with non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma. She is one of the strongest people I know: Army veteran, wife, mother and now political activist.
“My goal for this piece was to capture her beauty and strength. The star on the figure’s chest, a military symbol and badge of honor, sits on the spot where a port was placed to administer lifesaving medications during cancer treatment. The cape is meant to mimic that of a superhero and represents her courage. My sister fought cancer with grace, beauty and strength — she is a survivor.”
“The Light in the Darkness” by Carolann Tebbetts of Shrewsbury
Tebbetts made her luminaria from felted wool and silk.
“While many people think of ‘The Light in the Darkness’ as a standard Christian theme taken from John 1:5 and repeated in endless cliché ways, for those who have experienced dark times and found light in any form, there is a special meaning in the phrase.
“My personal darkness was a cancer diagnosis — the light shone in the support and love of family, friends, co-workers, and distant acquaintances. Light translated into faith guides, provides a safety, and provides real comfort — as all those dear to me did in my time of darkness.
“This luminaria is made with both black and white wool and silk fibers, felted in a sheer layer over a glass vessel. The light shines through both white and black, proving that light can penetrate either and both. Even in darkness, the light prevails.”
“Beacons of Life” by Steven Wiseman of Norton, three original luminaries made from wood
Wiseman dedicated his work to his mother and father.
“Inspired by my love of the Southwest, its architecture, and a magazine article — this collection was created. There was no thought of any use other than decoration, until a discussion of the Relay for Life exhibition at the Attleboro Arts Museum surfaced, and the call for luminaria was announced.
“I have participated in the Relay For Life, and it has special meaning for me. However, the luminaria were always paper bags and candles. Both of my parents were victims of cancer — and I am a two-time survivor.”
“My lBeacons of Lifel will now have a prominent location in my living room and will serve as a constant reminder of cancer’s past devastation and the cures of the present and future.”
