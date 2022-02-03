CAMBRIDGE – Actor, director and producer Jason Bateman said he thought it was a joke when his manager told him that he had been named the 2022 Hasty Pudding Man of the Year by the Harvard University theater troupe.
“I didn’t think it was serious because truly, how does Harvard give an award to anyone who doesn’t have a high school diploma,” the “Ozark” star said at a press conference Thursday night after accepting the bean pot trophy during an on-stage roast. “I’m really flattered to have been chosen, and I’m still trying to figure out why and how this happened.”
Theater club members, many of whom were dressed in drag in brightly colored frocks, joked about some of the 53-year-old actor’s movie flops, his not having a high school diploma, and getting his acting break on “Little House on the Prairie” in the 1980s. They also made him wear a rhinestone-studded bra over his shirt, do an impromptu dance, and sing a song that he performed in the 2002 movie “The Sweetest Thing.”
At the end of the roast, the Emmy, SAG and Golden Globe winner said he was “flattered, grateful, and mortified … and oddly comfortable wearing a crystal bra.”
In the audience cheering Bateman on during the ceremony were his "SmartLess" podcast co-hosts, actors Will Arnett and Sean Hayes, who are in town for a performance at the Boch Center Wang Theatre Friday night called “SmartLess Live” that celebrates the first anniversary of their highly successful podcast.
The married father of two kept a mask on the entire night – except for when photographers asked him to kiss the bean pot – an annual tradition.
Bateman said he plans to give the bean pot better positioning than the Emmy Award he received in 2019 for directing Netflix’s popular series, “Ozark.”
“It will be right in front,” he said of the bean pot. “You can’t put your pudding in an Emmy.”
And while he wouldn’t spill the beans on the fourth and final season of "Ozark" where he and actress Laura Linney play a middle-age couple who get involved with money laundering for a drug cartel, Bateman said that the writers “ended it all in a very classy, elegant way.”
“They’ve done a really good job at somehow keeping the plot on this steady escalation without going over the edge … and the ending follows suit. They didn’t push it. They didn’t force it,” he said. “I don’t think it’s a spoiler to say that the big question that kind of follows this family, this season to the end is are they going get away with it and if they are, do they pay a bill or not? So what kind of social commentary is that? That is what we all tried to weigh as we considered what the ending should be, and I can just say that I’m really impressed with what they decided on. I just thought it was appropriate.”
Bateman was the 55th recipient of the annual award, established in 1967. Past recipients include Clint Eastwood, Justin Timberlake, Harrison Ford and Paul Rudd.
Actress Jennifer Garner will receive the Hasty Pudding Woman of the Year award on Saturday.