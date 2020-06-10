FOXBORO — The Marilyn Rodman Performing Arts Center will host a virtual variety show with plenty of star power at 7 p.m. Saturday, June 13.
Grammy Award-winning singer, actress and Foxboro native Jojo will headline the event while other acts will include The Edwards Twins, Jane Richard, Meghan Fitton and Ayla Brown of “American Idol” fame, comedian Sue Costello, and many community performers.
“A Night In with the MRPAC” will be presented in collaboration with the Martin Richard Foundation and livestreamed on the center’s Facebook Page (www.facebook.com/OrpheumFoxboro).
The center has been awarded a $20,000 annual Impact Grant by the Martin Richard Foundation. The funds are to be used to advance the mission of the center and “reset goals and programming in order to continue offering performing and creative arts opportunities during the COVID-19 pandemic,” according to a news release.
“We are just blown away by the generosity of the Martin Richard Foundation,” says MRPAC board Vice President Rachel Calabrese. “Like our fellow performing arts colleagues, we are struggling. The gift from the foundation will allow us to move forward and come out of the pandemic on our feet. It’s hard to put into words how much this means to our theater, the town of Foxboro and the arts community.”
MRPAC Executive Director Emily Garven acknowledged that the funding has come at a critical time.
“We are beyond grateful that the Martin Richard Foundation has recognized the MRPAC in this significant way. Our team continues to plan relevant and accessible programming that can be presented and enjoyed with the restrictions that are in place. We have put a heavy focus on our ‘Night in with the MRPAC,’” she said.
“Community organizations will play an important part in healing as our state reopens. Through their programming and performances, MRPAC continues to provide fun and engaging opportunities for children of all abilities,” said Martin Richard Foundation co-founder Denise Richard. “MRPAC continues to be an anchor not only in the arts community but in their town and surrounding area, and we are proud to support them during this time.”
Community performers include:
Nolan Zibrak (11, Sharon), Michael McCabe (Foxboro), Larry Smith (North Attleboro), The Avalon Trio (Foxboro), Kenzee Sliva (14, Johnston, RI), Jake Parkman (17, Foxboro), Caroline Watson (19, Wrentham), Lisa Yves (Foxboro), Julian Hirshfield (5, Chestnut Hill), Audrey McDonnell (23, Mansfield), Taylor Ford (Foxboro), Lexi Mariah (21, West Haven, Conn.), Saturn Kaiser (12, Foxboro), Olivia Hobart (4, Foxboro), Rose Hobart (6, Foxboro), Valentina McCarthy (12, Bridgewater), Lucas Del Salvio (19, East Providence), Sara Tuohy (20, Wrentham), Jamie Piro (23, Mansfield), El Larabee (16, Berkeley), Heidi Seshadri (8, Foxboro), Parker Miller (6, Foxboro), Hadley Miller (5, Foxboro), Emily Brody (15, Foxboro), Nakshatra Arun (11, Plainville), Melanie Kaplan (15, Sharon), George Potenza (15, Foxboro), Riley Monahan (9, Foxboro), Kristina Brightman (15, Foxboro), Ashley Shailor, 15, Foxboro), Emily Garven (Norfolk), Celia Gilbert (Foxboro), Jamie Schmidt (20, North Smithfield).
