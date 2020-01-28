FOXBORO -- Grammy Award-winning musician Justin Bieber will perform Sept. 17 at Gillette Stadium, it was announced Tuesday.
Bieber unveiled dates for his Changes Tour and also announced he will release an album of the same name on Feb. 14.
The tour kicks off May 14 in Seattle and ends Sept. 26 in New Jersey. The Gillette stop is the second to last one. Tickets go on sale to the general public at noon Friday, Feb. 14.
