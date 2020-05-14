NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Kenny Chesney has postponed his 2020 Chillaxification Tour to next year, representatives announced Thursday.
“With so many tours needing to move and wanting to make sure we are in the best possible circumstances for No Shoes Nation, I think -- and I hate saying this – it’s best to move everything into 2021,” Chesney said in a statement put out by Essential Broadcast Media.
“In the best interest of everyone – No Shoes Nation, my road family, the staff at the venues -- we have decided to quit moving the dates around on the calendar, trying to make a chunk of this year work and go to where we believe we can roll out the entire Chillaxification Tour,” Chesney said.
The country star was scheduled to perform two shows at Gillette Stadium in Foxboro in late August. His announcement follows a similar one from pop star Taylor Swift, who was also scheduled to play Gillette this summer.
Chesney was "already well into rehearsals for this year’s tour (and) remained hopeful he and his band would get to play for No Shoes Nation in 2020," the statement said. "Instead, there are still too many unknowns. He and his team made the decision and are locking down the schedule for when it’s believed issues surrounding COVID-19 will be more resolved.
"Committed to No Shoes Nation, arriving at this decision allows his team to concretize the best possible line-up of venues and dates when the tour finally kicks off."
Original tickets are automatically valid for a rescheduled show date. If you have tickets to a postponed show, refund options will be available at the time a rescheduled show date is announced, the statement said.
