Going to the vet can be a stressful ordeal for owners and their pets, but there are ways to ease the process and help your pet have a more positive experience.
Preparation is key.
- If you have a cat, make sure that the day of your appointment is not the first time you put your cat in a carrier. Take time beforehand to ensure that the carrier is a comfortable and familiar place to your cat. Leave it on the floor and get your cat comfortable going in and out by using treats and catnip. Having a carrier that has multiple openings can also be helpful as it will provide options for putting the cat in and taking it out. This will help to ensure that on appointment day, you aren’t chasing your cat around your house or forcefully putting it in the carrier, leading to a negative experience. When you carry your cat in the carrier, hold it against your body from the bottom rather than by the handle, which creates a swinging motion and can stress your pet.
- If you have a dog with behavioral needs, be sure to give your vet’s office a call beforehand and let them know what your dog does and doesn’t like. This will help the veterinary team decide what has to happen that day and what can wait for another time. If your dog has to have a procedure that is particularly stressful, the vet may suggest pre-appointment medications to help calm the animal, making it less stressful for the dog and for the veterinary team. If you and your vet do decide pre-appointment medication is necessary, be sure to do a trial run on a day when your dog isn’t going to the vet. That’s to ensure the dosing is appropriate, as it can vary from animal to animal.
- All owners can benefit from training their dog to a basket muzzle. This muzzle still allows dogs to eat, drink, and pant and can be safely left on for longer periods of time. Consult a trainer on how to condition your dog to a muzzle slowly as it can end up being very helpful in the event that your dog ever has to wear a muzzle at the vet. Needing to wear a muzzle does not mean you have a bad dog, and it is important to remember that the vet can be scary to some dogs. A dog’s way of saying no is growling and eventually snapping and biting. Having a muzzle at the vet’s office can be very helpful in making the visit go smoother for everyone.
- On appointment day, continue to keep communication open with the veterinary team. If you have a dog that doesn’t like other dogs and you know there could be dogs in the waiting area, simply call when you arrive and let the front desk know that you are there, but that you are going to wait in the car until a room is available. This simple tactic will significantly reduce your stress, your dog’s stress, and the veterinary team’s stress.
- Less is more when it comes to restraint for shots and other veterinary procedures in some animals. But if your cat ends up being fractious the day of the appointment, have a towel or blanket ready to swaddle it.
- Whether you have a dog or cat with no behavioral needs or if you have a pet with lots of triggers, it’s important that their day at the vet goes as smoothly as possible. For animals who are already calm, you want to make sure to avoid creating any negative associations. And for animals that are experiencing high levels of stress, it’s even more important to work below their stress threshold to avoid further negative associations and to respect any training that their owner has been working on with them. One bad experience can set a dog in training back significantly.
- After a vet visit, it is best to allow your pet to decompress before being put back into a situation with even more stimuli. A stressed animal will have experienced many triggers throughout the day, and you want to give your dog or cat a chance to settle before bringing them back into a house where it has to interact with another pet, child or houseguests. Take your dog for a walk and let them sniff. For cats, open their carrier in a quiet room and let them come out at their own pace.
When it comes to going to the vet, know your pet and advocate for them every step of the way. Many veterinary practices are earning Fear Free certifications which require that they create the least stressful environment possible. But it’s important to remember that a positive vet experience starts and ends at home.
