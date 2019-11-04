The holidays bring gatherings filled with friends, family, music, and food. To a dog, this could mean interactions with not so dog-savvy guests, unusual sounds, and irresistible table scraps.
The key to avoiding holiday mishaps involving your furry family member is to take time to consider how to keep your pet comfortable with the changed environment that having a holiday party could bring.
The first and most important thing is to provide your dog with a quiet space that is off limits from the rest of the guests. This could mean a cozy crate with blankets and their favorite toys, or a bedroom that they can go to if they start to feel overwhelmed.
If your dog won’t naturally settle themselves and is just too excited from all of the action, be sure to keep an eye on it and note when it might need a break. Be aware of how your guests are interacting with your dog, as well.
Your favorite uncle who revs your dog up by playing tug and then walks away only to have little kids running and playing chase can heighten your dog even if it is having fun. If your dog looks overwhelmed or is panting or seeming unsettled, help it find a comfortable and quiet place to rest even if it’s just for a few minutes or so.
While this one may go without saying for most pet owners, don’t leave your dog out in the cold. While it can be tempting to let your dog out into a fenced-in backyard while you have company over, thinking that it’s happier out there, exposure can be a real threat to breeds that aren’t built for winter. There are also rules and regulations for keeping dogs outside for specific periods of time and in certain weather conditions in most states.
Watch doors and open windows. If you know you have guests who are going to be arriving around a certain time, it may be best to have your dog in a safe location away from the hustle while guests arrive and then have it come and greet everyone after it has settled down.
Be aware of trigger stacking. Know your dog and what it is uncomfortable with. New people, a changing environment, and loud music and relatives can be stressful for some dogs. Most one-time dog bites do not come out of nowhere and are due to an accumulation of stressors that led to the dog eventually having to say “no” loudly.
Unusual foods can wreak havoc on your dog’s system. While it is hard to monitor what your dog may or may not be eating during a holiday party, be sure to have the number to a 24/7 veterinary emergency hospital on hand so you are not scrambling if something does happen.
If your dog does get out of the house, be sure to call your local animal control and report it immediately. Even if they are not in the office, leave a message on the machine because if they do go out for a loose dog they will be able to hear the message and contact you to give you peace of mind.
The holidays can be a hectic time for both you and your furry family member, but thinking ahead and being aware of your canine companion can help make the season a little less stressful.
