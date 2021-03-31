NORFOLK -- Stony Brook Camera Club will present "Crafting Your Images in Photoshop" with Ellen Kawadler at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, April 8.
Kawadler will explore how Photoshop's tools allow you to tweak your images successfully and realize your vision. She will be demonstrating how to use tools for selections, remove and clean up unwanted parts of images, fix blown out highlights, and control the viewer's eye. Her award-winning images can be viewed at ellenk.myportfolio.com.
Visit www.StonyBrookCC.com and sign in under "Be Our Guest" to be sent the Zoom link for the presentation.
