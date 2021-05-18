NORFOLK — Stony Brook Camera Club will present a program by night photographer Jürgen M. Lobert at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, May 27, via Zoom.
Lobert will introduce photographers to light painting and light drawing at night.
Light painting adds additional light to existing surfaces but light drawing is one of the few techniques where a photographer can actively create unique and intriguing content rather than simply photographing existing sceneries.
Lobert will show a number of light painting tools, demonstrate how to use them, and share many visual examples.He is a Massachusetts-based fine art photographer born and raised in Germany. His work can be found online at: https://linktr.ee/jmlobert.
Visit www.StonyBrookCC.com to sign in under “Be Our Guest” to be sent the Zoom link.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.