NORFOLK — Stony Brook Camera Club will present “Artistic Expression Through Smartphone Photography” with Michael Koren at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 10.
Learn how to overcome the limitations of a smartphone’s camera and go beyond taking a snapshot to creating an artistic expression. The presentation will discuss the motivations and rewards of taking pictures with a mobile phone, favorite camera and editing apps, and ways to get better with your mobile photography.
Koren is a freelance sports and event photographer in the Baltimore-Washington metro area specializing in youth sports game-time action and team portraits.
Visit www.StonyBrookCC.com and sign in under “Be Our Guest” to be sent the Zoom link for the presentation.