Art in Bloom Feb. 22 at North library
NORTH ATTLEBORO — The Richards Memorial Library will present Art in Bloom on Feb. 22.
Art in Bloom seeks to ‘interpret” art with a flower arrangement, and the art to be interpreted will be Kira Seamon’s photography. She took a trip to Peru and we will interpret some of these fascinating vibrant photos with flowers. She also does kaleidoscopic photography, which resembles abstract art.
There will be a hands-on floral arranging workshop on Saturday, Feb. 22, where patrons can try their hand at interpreting Seamon’s art.
Reserve a spot by calling 508-699-0122.
Attleboro library to host free Celtic concert March 17
ATTLEBORO — Oure Pleasure Singers will perform a free Celtic concert from 7 to 7:45 p.m. Tuesday, March 17, in the second floor Marble Lobby at the Attleboro Public Library, 74 North Main St.
The group includes singers from Providence, Attleboro and surrounding communities. They sing a music ranging from plainchant to jazz, and embrace both the sacred and the secular.
Based in Attleboro, the group was founded in 1983 by friends seeking the enjoyment of a small, closely-knit vocal ensemble. In 2018, they won top honors on WGBH-TV’s program “Sing That Thing.”
Limited seating is available for the library concert. You are asked to register online using the Calendar of Events link on the library homepage at https://attleborolibrary.org or call 508-222-0157 for assistance.
Split bill Feb. 22 at Rose Garden
MANSFIELD – Bridgewater folk duo Andy & Judy and Connecticut’s Kala Farnham, winner of the 2019 Rose Garden Performing Songwriter Competition, will split the bill Saturday, Feb. 22, at the Rose Garden Coffeehouse.
Andy and Judy Daigle have been singing together since 2009 and involve the audience in their performances. Along with the harmonies blend of Judy’s alto and Andy’s baritone, the couple perform on guitar, mandolin, banjo, piano, harmonica or ukulele.
Armed with her voice and instruments such as keyboards and a ukulele-sized guitar, Farnham sets out to inspire audiences through musical storytelling. Her recent album, “Samadhi: Home Is Where You Are,” was nominated for Rhode Island’s Motif Music Awards “Best Americana Album.”
The concert will start at 8 p.m. at the Congregational Church, 17 West St. The doors open at 7:30. It’s wheelchair-accessible and alcohol-free. Tickets can be purchased online at http:// bit.ly/RG20andyjudykala for $16, or for $20 at door. Information is available at http://rosegardenfolk.com.
Bird photographer to visit camera club
Peter Christoph will present “The Art of Bird Photography” at the next meeting of the Stony Brook Ca
mera Club, Thursday, Feb. 20.
Christoph will share his birding adventures in a presentationfilled with anecdotes he explanations of the techniques he uses to capture his intimate portraits of birds in their natural habitat.
The club is in its 50th year and draws members from Massachusetts, Connecticut and Rhode Island. It meets weekly and features speakers, competitions, image studies and discussions. All abilities are welcome and meetings are free and open to the public. Most meetings are held in the Arthur Pierce Center at Dean College at 7:30 on Thursday nights from September to June. See StonyBrookCC.com for further information and directions.
