A Far Cry classical ensemble to perform Feb. 13 at Wheaton
NORTON — The classical ensemble A Far Cry will present “Memory” at 8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 13, in Cole Memorial Chapel on the Wheaton College campus.
Called a “world-wide phenomenon” by Boston’s WBUR, A Far Cry has “nurtured a distinct approach to music making since its founding in 2007,” the school says.
Over the past year, the conductor-free ensemble has risen to the top of Billboard’s Traditional Classical Chart, been named Boston’s best classical ensemble by The Improper Bostonian, and celebrated two Grammy nominations for its “Visions and Variations.”
Free tickets may be reserved online through the Box Office. The show is sponsored by the Mary Bloor Loser ’42 Concert Series. (www.wheatoncollege.edu/arts)
Stonehill College gallery will exhibit ‘The Deep and The Dark’
EASTON — The Carole Calo Gallery at Stonehill College will present “The Deep and The Dark” from Feb. 10 to March 20.
The exhibition features two artists — Boston-based painter Chris Faust and Cape Cod-based potter Ben Gaboury — who “delve into our most fearful suspicions through playful drawings, paintings, and ceramics. Their work and our subconscious mingle to simultaneously give us the creeps and wanting more,” the school says.
An artists reception will be held from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 12, in the gallery, located in the Cushing Martin building. There will be Valentine-making, cookie-decorating, and a seed exchange. All are welcome and admission is free.
BCC to host free Latino Family Night in Fall River
FALL RIVER — Bristol Community College will host a free Latino Family Night from 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 27, in the Sbrega Health and Science Building (J Building) on the Bristol Fall River Campus, 777 Elsbree St.
The event is free and open to the Latino community; current students, those interested in joining Bristol and community members. Families are also welcome.
There will be a free meal and a chance to connect with BCC students and staff.
Register online at www.bristolcc.edu/latinofamilynight.
More info: 774-357-2222 or www.bristolcc.edu/familynights.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.