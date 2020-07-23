Unlikely Story to host Twilight author
PLAINVILLE — An Unlikely Story bookstore will virtually host Stephenie Meyer for the release of the latest book in the Twilight saga, “Midnight Sun,” from 7-10 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 8, at the Rustic Drive-In Theatre in North Smithfield.
Meyer will be on Instagram Live discussing all things Twilight and attendees will have a special code to interact with her during the event. Following the presentation, there will be a screening of the first Twilight movie.
Tickets are $60 per car and include a copy of “Midnight Sun” with a signed bookplate, three additional signed bookplates, a special Twilight -themed face mask, and viewing of the movie for up to four people.
The event is limited to 100 vehicles. For ticket info, go to www.anunlikelystory.com/event/stephenie-meyer.
Circle of Friends to present online concert
FRANKLIN — The Circle of Friends Coffeehouse will present an online concert by Peter Yarrow at 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 8, to benefit the Franklin Food Pantry.
Yarrow is best known for his years with the legendary trio Peter, Paul & Mary, for which he wrote such classic songs as “Puff, the Magic Dragon” and “Day is Done.”
A “special nationally touring surprise guest” will join Yarrow at the end of the show for a song circle.
You will be able to see this show on YouTube or join a Zoom meeting to interact with the performer. There is no fee but donations will be accepted in a virtual tip jar for the pantry.
Circle of Friends is a nonprofit organization affiliated with Franklin’s First Universalist Society. (www.circlefolk.org)
‘School Talk’ announces August lineup
“School Talk,” a public affairs education show hosted by Norton resident Nadjia Varney, has listed the following schedule for August.
- Aug. 2: BULLYING AND CYBER BULLYING with Katalin Parti, senior researcher, Hungarian National Institute of Criminology; MARC, Bridgewater State University.
- Aug. 9: YOUTH SUICIDE with Denise Panichas, director, The Samaritans of Rhode Island.
- Aug. 16: THE COMMUNITY COLLEGE with John Sbrega, president, Bristol Community College.
- Aug. 23: PROJECT BASED LEARNING with William Oehlkers and Cynthia DiDonato, adjunct professors, Providence College.
- Aug.30: THE SCHOOL SUPERINTENDENT-LEADERSHIP with William Holland, author, professor emeritus, Rhode Island College.
“School Talk” airs Sundays on RI PBS WSBE at 10 a.m. (Comcast #19, Verizon #18, Cox #9); and on WSBEL at 3:30 p.m. (Comcast #294; Verizon #478; Cox #808). It is also available on YouTube: Google “tvsbsc” and scroll down to “School Talk” or Google “School Talk TV with Nadjia Varney.”
Selected shows are also available at www.schooltalk.tv.
