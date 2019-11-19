Industrial Museum will display, discuss Balfour Christmas cards
ATTLEBORO — The Attleboro Area Industrial Museum, 42 Union St., continues its “Thursday Night at the Museum” series Nov. 21 with the recently created Balfour Christmas Card Display.
The display includes nine cards designed for L.G. Balfour for Christmas and New Year’s. Museum Director Carleton Legg will present slides featuring close views of each card and some addition background information.
The slideshow will be presented at 5:30 and 6:30. Several cards are hand-drawn and signed, and visitors will be asked to help to decipher the signature. After the presentation they can try their hand at card making in the Pelletier Stack Gallery. Materials will be provided.
The museum is open the last Thursday of each month from 4 to 8 p.m. Admission is free. Questions? Call 508-222-3918 or email at info@industrialmuseum.com. More info: Facebook-Attleboro Area Industrial Museum or www.industrialmuseum.com.
‘School Talk’ lists shows for Dec.
- “School Talk,” a public affairs education show hosted by Norton resident Nadjia Varney, has listed the following schedule for December.
- Dec. 1: COLLEGE ADMISSION AND FINANCIAL AID with Robert Geddes and Holly Raposo, Bristol Community College
- Dec. 8: INTERNATIONAL EXCHANGE PROGRAMS with Roopa Rawjee, director, International Services for Exchange Students and Scholars, Bridgewater State University
- Dec.15: DUAL LANGUAGE EDUCATION with Robert Prignano and Kimberly Gibeau, Leviton Public Elementary Dual Language School, Providence
- Dec. 22: EDUCATION FOR KIDS IN THE JUVENILE JUSTICE SYSTEM with Commissioner Peter Forbes, Massachusetts Youth Services
- Dec. 29: CHILDREN’S MUSEUMS with Janice O’Donnell, director, Providence Children’s Museum, and Paula Peterson, director, Easton Children’s Museum
“School Talk” airs Sundays on RI PBS WSBE at 10 a.m. (Comcast #19, Verizon #18, Cox #9); and on WSBEL at 3:30 p.m. (Comcast #294; Verizon #478; Cox #808). It is also available on YouTube: Google “tvsbsc” and scroll down to “School Talk” or Google “School Talk TV with Nadjia Varney.” Selected shows are also available at www.schooltalk.tv.
