Camera club to host sessions on landscape, natural world photography
FRANKLIN — The Stony Brook Camera Club is offering the following programs this week and next:
“Subjective Landscape Photography” with Chris Murray will be presented at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 14, at Dean College. Murray will draw a distinction between two schools of thought in landscape photography today: objective and subjective landscapes. He will discuss the defining qualities of each and how they differ in both approach and intent.
“By Path or Paddle — Photographing the Natural World” with Peter Baumgarten will be presented at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 21, at Dean. Baumgarten will discuss tips and techniques to improve your landscape, macro, and wildlife photography. He is a professional photographer and educator living on Manitoulin Island in Northern Ontario.
Club meetings are held at 7:30 each Thursday evening from September through May and offer renowned speakers, image studies, and competitions. Most meetings are held at the Arthur Pierce Technology Center at Dean College. Go to StonyBrookCC.com for more information and to check out their calendar of events for the location and directions for each meeting.
Youngsters from Wrentham will dance in Festival Ballet’s ‘Nutcracker’
PROVIDENCE — In December, four Wrentham children will dance in Festival Ballet’s production of “The Nutcracker.”
The children, pictured from left, Catherine McFarlane, Hudson Moore, Shaelyn Moore and Sophia Tezber.
They will be part of a cast of more than 100 children performing roles including Angel, Candy Doll, Mouse, Party Child, Soldier, Sugar Plum Fairy Attendant, and Trepak Corps.
More info: www.festivalballetprovidence.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.