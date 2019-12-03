Attleboro teen playing lead in ‘Tuck Everlasting’ at St. Raphael
PAWTUCKET — Saint Raphael Academy’s Saints Drama Club will perform the musical “Tuck Everlasting” Thursday to Sunday, Dec. 5-8, at the Coutu Theater.
Two Attleboro residents are featured in the cast. The lead role of Winnie is played by senior Lindsay Martin and the role of Hugo is played by freshman Nathan Corbett. Cooper Skenyon, a freshman and Seekonk resident, plays Angus Tuck.
Performances will be at 7:30 p.m. Thursday to Saturday at 2 p.m. Sunday. Tickets are $15 general admission and $10 for students and senior citizens. Reserve by calling 401-723-8100 x160 or at the door.
North resident to compete in Miss Massachusetts Teen USA
NORTH ATTLEBORO — Town resident Melissa Sapini has been selected to participate in the Miss Massachusetts Teen USA 2020 Pageant, being held Jan. 11 and 12 at the Burlington Marriott.
Each delegate will compete in ath-leisure wear, evening gown, and personal interview. The winner will represent Massachusetts at the Miss USA Pageant in 2020.
Sapini is a junior at North Attleboro High School and a model and actress. She is a member of the Leo Club, Best Pals, NAHS theater company, BASIC School committee, and Rocketeer Role Models.
She is also NAHS Yearbook co-president, yearbook photographer, 2020 cross country captain, varsity cross country runner, varsity indoor track runner and varsity outdoor track runner.
Rodman for Kids gala set for Saturday night in Boston
BOSTON — Rodman for Kids, an umbrella charity, is hosting its 17th annual Celebration for Kids event Saturday night, Dec. 7, Seaport Hotel and World Trade Center, 1 Seaport Lane.
The gala will run from 6 p.m. to midnight and feature live entertainment, tastes from over 70 Boston chefs, a holiday shopping gallery silent auction and a live auction.
There will be bidding on over 500 dining and sports experiences and more, and guest visits by Bostonians and celebrities such as Mark Wahlberg, Bobby Orr, Rob Gronkowski, and Julian Edelman.
The event raises close to $1 million each year. Tickets start at $250 and are available at www.rodmanforkids.org.
