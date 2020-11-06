MANSFIELD — MMAS will present the play “Becoming Dr. Ruth” at 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Nov. 20 and 21, and 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 22.
The play was written by Mark St. Germain and stars Alice Springer as Dr. Ruth Westheimer. It’s directed by Ken Butler.
The streaming ticket is $20 and can be purchased at mmas.org. MMAS also has a free Broadway Revue Show available for patrons to watch for the practice of using the streaming service.
“Becoming Dr. Ruth” is streaming live and patrons have to log in to watch it at showtime. They can call MMAS at 508-339-2822 for help purchasing their streaming tickets.
Butler and Springer met with the famed sex therapist Dr. Ruth at the iconic Sardie’s Restaurant in 2015 when MMAS first produced the play.
