MANSFIELD — The Rotary Club of Mansfield’s annual fly-in is taking place Saturday.
The Vintage Motorcycle Show, Classic British Car Show & Aircraft Fly-in is being held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Mansfield Municipal Airport at 265 Fruit St.
There is no spectator admission fee but cash donations are accepted by Rotary Club members upon entry.
Patrons are asked to consider bringing a nonperishable food item for the Mansfield Food Pantry.
Food and beverages will be available for purchase on site.
All proceeds will benefit local charities through the Rotary Club.
Social distancing is required “with acres of space to use,” the Rotary says, adding nobody is admitted without a mask.
Check Rotary Club of Mansfield on FaceBook for updates.
As for participants, there is free parking for motorcycle and car trailers. The cost is $10 for the first motorcycle registered, and $5 for additional ones; $20 for the first car registered, with $10 for additional vehicles. Registration is onsite only. Entrants are asked to have the exact change.
The event is free for pilots of all Experimental Aircraft Association (EAA) chapters.
Judging begins at 1:30 p.m., with awards immediately after.
Show vehicles can begin arriving at 8:30 a.m.
