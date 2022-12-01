Mansfield elf cast crew

The Mansfield High School drama department’s cast and crew of “Elf The Musical.” (submitted)

 MANSFIELD HIGH SCHOOL

MANSFIELD — The Mansfield High School Drama Department will be presenting its production of “Elf The Musical” next weekend.

The show will run at 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 9, and Saturday, Dec. 10. There will also be a 1 p.m. matinee on Saturday, Dec. 10, and Sunday, Dec. 11.

David Linton may be reached at 508-236-0338.