MANSFIELD — The Mansfield High School Drama Department will be presenting its production of “Elf The Musical” next weekend.
The show will run at 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 9, and Saturday, Dec. 10. There will also be a 1 p.m. matinee on Saturday, Dec. 10, and Sunday, Dec. 11.
The show will be at Mansfield High School’s Barbara Trombley Auditorium.
Student tickets are $12, senior citizen tickets are $16, and adult tickets are $18.
For online ticket purchases, download and save your tickets to your phone before entering MHS.
The show will present the story of Buddy the Elf, who crawled into Santa’s bag of gifts as a baby and was brought to the North Pole where he was raised as an elf. When Buddy finds out he is actually human, he journeys to New York City to find his birth father and discover his true identity. When Buddy learns that his father is on the naughty list and that the rest of his family does not believe in Santa, he makes it his mission to win over his new family and all of New York with the true meaning of Christmas.
“Our students have been working very hard on preparing for this show, and we are so excited to present it to the community,” performing arts department chair Sheila Newton said. “We welcome the entire Mansfield community to the production of this hilarious holiday classic.”
To learn more about the show, to see the full cast, and for additional ticket information, visit mansfieldschools.com and click departments to get to performing arts
