FOXBORO — Heavy metal rockers Metallica will be playing Gillette Stadium for two nights in August as part of a two-year world tour.
The band will be playing Gillette Aug. 2 and Aug. 4 upon the release in the spring of their new album “72 Seasons.”
The M72 World Tour features what the band calls a “no repeat weekend,” two totally different set lists with two different opening bands opening the show each night, according to the band’s website.
Fans can purchase a two-day ticket and not hear the same song twice for a total of over 30 songs spanning the group’s four decade career, according to the announcement.
The opening bands signed up for the tour are Five Finger Death Punch, Ice Nine Kills, MammothWVH, Pantera, Architects, Greta Van Fleet and Volbeat.
The tour will feature the band playing in the round in the middle of the field.
The band last rocked the stadium in 2017.
Two-day discounted tickets will be on sale Friday, Dec. 2, for all shows.
Fan Club pre-sales start early on Wednesday, Nov. 30, with various other pre-sales beginning later that day and throughout the week. To request your Fan Club pre-sale code, visit metallica.com/presale-code.
Tickets for single shows will be available starting Jan. 20.
David Linton may be reached at 508-236-0338.
