metallica

Metallica’s Kirk Hammett, left, and James Hetfield perform at Gillette Stadium during the legendary heavy metal band’s WorldWired Tour 2017 stop in Foxboro. (Courtesy of Gillette Stadium/David Silverman)

 Courtesy of Gillette Stadium | David Silverman.

FOXBORO — Heavy metal rockers Metallica will be playing Gillette Stadium for two nights in August as part of a two-year world tour.

The band will be playing Gillette Aug. 2 and Aug. 4 upon the release in the spring of their new album “72 Seasons.”

