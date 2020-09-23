ATTLEBORO — This week, children in grades 3-8 can sign up to get a “Take & Make Craft Kit” with a mythology theme as part of the city’s “Big Read” program.
Register by emailing attleborokids@ sailsinc.org or calling 508-222-7820 to reserve your craft while supplies last.
At 7 p.m. on Thursday, there will be a workshop on Zoom exploring the mythological roots of Japanese anime with Sarah Hodge-Wetherbe. The program is entitled “Hunting the Forest Spirit: Mythological Anime.”
Students in grades 3-12 can sign up for “Virtual Camp Half Blood” for some mythical fun. It’s an hour of mythical trivia and fun based on the Percy Jackson series and runs 3:30-4:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 29 via Zoom. Visit attleboros1abc.org to register.
On Wednesday, Sept. 30 participants in a virtual lecture by Ellen Evert Hopman, will learn not all witches are “bad.” Her presentation will be based on her book, “The Real Witches of New England – History, Lore and Modern Practice.”
Hopman, an author of numerous books, a Druid and an herbalist, will trace the persecution and misunderstanding of witches from the earliest of times through the Middle Ages and the Salem witch trials to modern times. Her virtual talk is at 7 p.m. via Zoom.
The NEA Big Read novel this year is “Circe” by Madeline Miller, which puts a female twist of an old Grecian tale of an arduous journey.
For those who have not picked up a free copy of “Circe” from NEA Big Read, there will be an opportunity to do so at the Attleboro Farmers Market which runs 9 a.m.-1 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 3, at O’Connell Field at Capron Park.
Due to popular demand, the Attleboro Arts Museum’s “Circe”-related exhibit, “Scylla: The Ugly Truth Revealed,” original works by local and regional artists, continues online at https://attleboroartsmuseum.org/scylla-the-ugly-truth-revealed.
According to her representative, Miller’s reaction to the virtual exhibit was “WHOA!!! That is incredible!! I’m so in awe--love that art so much.”
There will also be numerous book club discussions for adults and children. A full list of events in September and October is available online at attleboros1abc.org.
The NEA Big Read program website attleboros1abc.org, has more information and steps for signing up using the Events link.
