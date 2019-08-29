It took a lot of work to get to the moon.
That’s why the Museum of Work and Culture is using this weekend to feature the Apollo 11 mission during its annual Labor Day Open House Monday.
Sarah Carr, the museum’s assistant director, said the idea evolved after the museum, a Smithsonian Institution affiliate, screened a special documentary on the 50th anniversary of the lunar landing last month.
“We were brainstorming possible themes for this year’s open house, and it seemed like a great opportunity to look at all of the work that went into putting a man on the moon,” she said via email.
A special panel exhibition on display at the museum called “Destination Moon: The Apollo 11 Mission,” based on a traveling exhibition developed by the National Air and Space Museum and the Smithsonian Institution Traveling Exhibition Service, explores the challenges, successes and failures NASA experienced while trying to put a man on the moon. It also recognizes the enormous effort put forth by the workers involved.
“Destination Moon examines the mission and recognizes the sacrifices and devotion of more than 400,000 people employed in NASA programs who worked through the trials, tragedies and triumphs of the 20 missions from 1961 to 1969 before Apollo 11,” Carr said.
In addition to the panel exhibition, the day-long free event features how the Blackstone Valley’s manufacturing heritage played a role.
“We (dug) in to see what involvement local companies may have had in the Apollo Mission,” she said.
Becca Bender, the Rhode Island Historical Society’s film archivist, discovered archival footage from WJAR-TV of interviews conducted at an Owens Corning Fiberglass plant in Ashton, R.I., Carr said. Workers there were creating the material for the spacesuits used in the Apollo mission.
The exhibit will also feature other items from the Rhode Island Historical Society’s collection, including the NASA flight suit of Rhode Island astronaut Sherwood “Woody” Spring, who flew aboard several space shuttle missions in the 1980s.
Screenings of “The Day We Walked on the Moon,” a Smithsonian Channel documentary, with astronauts and members of Mission Control recalling memories of that historic day, will be shown at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m.
And the first 25 visitors under 12 will be able to eat like the astronauts with a free freeze-dried ice cream sandwich.
In addition to the moon-landing themed activities, the museum’s changing gallery will debut an exhibit featuring the work of the Blackstone Heritage Corridor’s Photography Ambassadors.
The 10 volunteer photographers will share 115 images of the historic, natural, cultural and recreational resources within the Blackstone River Valley National Heritage Corridor.
