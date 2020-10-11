ATTLEBORO -- Circe, the lead character in this year’s NEA Big Read novel of the same name by Madeline Miller, endures a lot of stress and pain during her travails.
She should have had access to Dr. Jim Guo.
In a Big Read workshop from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 14, Dr. Guo will explore salves, potions and general healing practices for pain and stress.
He represents the Healing Cove at the Acupuncture and Chiropractic Clinic on Newport Avenue in South Attleboro.
The program is hosted by Community VNA on Emory Street.
A small audience will be permitted in the VNA and the workshop will be streamed live on Facebook.
Guo, who invented the 37 Healing Salve, will also discuss reiki, massage, and acupuncture.
At 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 15, the Big Read will hold a virtual trivia night hosted by the Attleboro Public Library. The theme will be mythology and fantasy and the program is geared to teens and adults.
At noon Saturday, Oct. 17, there will be a weaving demonstration in the Attleboro Area Industrial Museum on Union Street.
Local weaver Lisa Doucet, who studied at the American Textile History Museum in Lowell, will demonstrate types of weaving, present an overview of the weaving process, and show samples of her work.
A small audience will be permitted and the program will be streamed live on Facebook.
Through Oct. 18, an outdoor scavenger hunt using the free Goose Chase EDU app is being held at the Phil and Ginny Leach Wildlife Sanctuary.
Participants can search for 15 hidden gods and goddesses of “Circe.”
Visit attleborolandtrust.org/leach for directions to the sanctuary.
Due to popular demand, the Attleboro Arts Museum’s Circe exhibit, “Scylla: The Ugly Truth Revealed,” original works by local and regional artists, continues online through Oct. 22 at attleboroartsmuseum.org/scylla-the-ugly-truth-revealed.
Visit attleboros1abc.org for complete event details and to register for all of this year’s NEA Big Read: Attleboro’s programs.
For more information and to register for events, visit attleboros1abc.org or call the Attleboro Public Library at 508-222-0157.
