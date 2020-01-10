NORTH ATTLEBORO — New Hope will hold its annual “Moonlight Wine, Beer, & Food Gala” from 7 to 10 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, at Briggs Nursery.
The night will feature Gay’s Music, a local singer and songwriter. Tickets are $50 and can be purchased at www.new-hope.org/event/moonlit-wine-beer-food-gala-2020/. To learn more, call 508-226-4015 or email development@new-hope.org.
At the event, the Briggs’ greenhouse will be transformed into a moonlit pavilion filled with select wines, craft beers, and tastings from the area’s favorite restaurants. Guests will enjoy all that and bid on auction items. All proceeds will support the programs and services at New Hope.
Event sponsors include Spier Family Foundation, Gallo Moving & Storage, Briggs Nursery, Route 106 Wine & Spirits, Eastern Charitable Foundation, Coogan Smith, LLP, Citrin Cooperman, Treeful Damaso Aniceto, Inc., C & S Insurance Agency, New England Tire, Cryan Landscape Contractors, and Professional Fire Fighters of Attleboro.
Participating restaurants include Barretts Alehouse of North Attleboro, The Burgundian Coffee & Waffles, The Hungry Goat’s Kitchen at The Barn, Sarcastic Sweets, Spumoni’s Restaurant, and more. Gay’s Music and L & M Entertainment are also contributing to the event.
New Hope is in 41 communities in south-central and southeastern Massachusetts and provides services to those affected by domestic and sexual violence.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.