noodle2

Meet Noodle, he is a 6-month-old male Australian Cattle dog. Noodle loves to take long walks, play with his toys and he is a quick leaner.

Noddle is up to date on all his vaccines and will be neutered in December of 2022. Noodle enjoys to watch action films and listen to talk radio. He is good with other dogs, cats and rabbits are okay. Noodle is looking for a loving home to call his own.