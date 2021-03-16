NORFOLK — Stony Brook Camera Club will host, via Zoom, a presentation by renowned landscape photographer Clyde Butcher at 7:30 p.m., March 25.
Butcher will present a retrospective of his work, some of which can be seen at at ClydeButcher.com.
"In the tradition of the nineteenth-century Hudson River School painters, Clyde composes his works at pristine and untarnished locations across the United States, creating arresting compositions that distinctly mark him as the foremost landscape photographer in America today," SBCC says. "Clyde has been called the next Ansel Adams by Popular Photography magazine, awarded as a humanitarian for acting for the betterment of his community, and recognized as a conservationist for bringing issues to the forefront of public consciousness through his art."
Visit the www.StonyBrookCC.com homepage to sign in under “Be Our Guest” to be sent the Zoom link for the program.
