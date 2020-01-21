NORTH ATTLEBORO -- The following students won recognition at the NAHS Theatre Company's sold out 48th annual One Act Play Festival, held Jan. 18 at the Cobb Theatre:
Audience’s Favorites:
“Employees Must Wash Hands...Before Murder,” Angela Oliynyk, Ethan Brayall-Brown
“Lockdown,” Melissa Sapini, Lucas Manso
“The Scheme of the Driftless Shifter,” Abby McCally, Bailey Hobbs
Favorite Play:
“The Scheme of the Driftless Shifter”
Judges’ Choice:
“Employees Must Wash Hands...Before Murder,” Lily Hustler, Teddy Girouard
“Lockdown,” Jonah Manso, Sarina Bell
“The Scheme of the Driftless Shifter,” Abby McCally, Bailey Hobbs
Overall Festival Winners:
Best Actress, Abby McCally; Best Actor, Bailey Hobbs, Best Techie, Gabi Struss; Best Director, Zoe Tevyaw
