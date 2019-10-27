LINCOLN, R.I. — Billy Ocean seemed to disappear for quite awhile, but in recent years has been touring off and on with his string of memorable rhythm and blues songs.
Ocean, touted as the biggest black recording star Britain has ever produced, appeared for the second time in recent years Saturday night at the Twin River Event Center.
Ocean, who turns 70 in January — but you wouldn’t know it the way he danced on stage — came with an eight piece band that featured three female backup singers, one of whom was his daughter Cherie.
Starting things off with “Are You Ready” and “Upside Down,” Ocean received much support from his saxophone player who also played flute on “Night (Feel Like Getting Down).”
“Love Zone” is just one of the many romantic songs he has written.
The sax was prominent on “The Colour of Love” from 1988 that the crowd helped to sing.
While Ocean grew up in Britain, he is from Trinadad in the West Indies and has been into reggae music. He sang Bob Marley’s “No Woman No Cry” in his song set.
The number is on his last album released a few years back that featured classic songs originally done by others, including “Change is Gonna Come” from Sam Cooke that he also sang in concert.
The singer told fans he is coming out with a new album in April.
The pace picked up with “Stay the Night” that displayed Ocean’s far-ranging voice before slowing down with “Mystery Lady” and “Suddenly,” a Top 5 song from 1985 that received a rousing round of applause. Several band members left the stage for the latter.
The crowd was out of their seats for the upbeat “Loverboy,” which placed No. 2 in the charts in 1984.
Another danceable song was “Get Outta My Dreams (Get Into My Car), a chart-topper from 1988. The saxophonist did his magic at the front of the stage for the tune.
“When the Going Gets Tough, the Tough Get Going,” a No. 2 song from 1985, led to the Grammy-winning “Carribean Queen (No More Love on the Run),” a No. 1 from 1984 that had the audience clapping along.
Not making the set list was his early hit “Love Really Hurts Without You” and “There’ll Be Sad Songs (To Make You Cry).”
The band was rounded out with a drummer, bassist, guitarist and keyboard player.
Ocean has sold over 30 million records.
