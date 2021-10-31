Pandemic puppies, kittens and other pets seem to be everywhere these days: your Facebook feed, neighborhood streets, dog parks, veterinarian offices and local businesses. It may seem as if everyone you know adopted or purchased a pet during the height of the coronavirus pandemic.
While that may be an exaggeration, the increase in pet ownership is not. Ownership is at a record high with 70% of U.S. households owning a pet, a 3% increase from last year, according to industry group American Pet Products Association. And existing pet owners pampered their pets more, with 35% saying they spent more on their pets this year than last year, according to a report in Pet Business about the APPA’s 2021-2022 National Pet Owners Survey.
The loneliness and isolation created by the pandemic had people turning to the companionship and joy pets provide. But now that people are venturing out into the world again or returning to work, some wonder how Fluffy, Fido and Fifi play into the picture.
“What’s better than a cute new addition to bring some joy to families during these uncertain times?” says Emily McHugh, the owner of Off the Leash Doggie Daycare in Attleboro.
For many new pet owners, adopting during the pandemic was not solely because of the increased amount of time spent at home.
Shane Matlock of Attleboro, who owns The Burgundian food trucks and will open a physical location on Park Street in the city soon, believed a pet would fit into his family’s life and added a Great Pyrenees Golden Retriever mix named D’Artagnan in May.
“It (adopting a dog) was something we felt necessary as our kids dealt with increased anxiety, and time at home,” he said. “We were taking more walks and hikes — we just realized we were finally ready to add a puppy.”
Tricia Prata, a Seekonk resident who works in the high school office, expressed similar sentiments. She said her decision in February to adopt Hal, a rescue dog whose breed is unknown, was driven by the fact that she always wanted a dog and it felt like the right time.
Matlock found the breeder he adopted D’Artagnan from through the American Kennel Club, while Prata found Hal through the CENLA Alliance Animals, based in Louisiana. Both owners are keeping their dogs in shape and well trained. Matlock is training D’Artagnan through Maynard Training, a veteran-owned business that comes to his house.
Prata took Hal to a doggie kindergarten class at Canine Mastery in Seekonk, which helped her to learn more about owning a dog and helped teach Hal basic puppy manners and commands. On top of training, both owners like to keep their dogs extremely active. Prata brings Hal to the dog park, the beach and hiking with her.
Both Matlock and Prata have returned to work in person, but this will not be a problem for either of their pups. Luckily, these locals work close to their homes and have the ability to travel back and forth on their lunch breaks to give the dogs a chance to head outside and get some cuddles during their owners’ work days.
“Adopting my dog, Hal, was one of the best decisions I have ever made,” Prata said.
However, many owners don’t have the ability to stop at home for a quick visit during the day — that’s when doggie daycare steps in.
Off the Leash Doggie Daycare in Attleboro has been on the receiving end of the phone, with their business booming as reopening continues.
“We are currently on a wait list for our daycare services and have been for quite some time — even before the pandemic,” McHugh said. “This increase in demand has been steady since we reopened indicating that folks are continuing to get new fur babies throughout this pandemic.”
Like many businesses, the doggie daycare temporarily closed at the beginning of the pandemic, but after reopening in May 2020, their previous customers loyally returned and a few new customers brought their pups.
But what is truly thriving at Off the Leash is their training programs for dogs, which are geared towards puppies.
“We’re happy to see that families that are committed to training their new additions and continuing to provide socialization opportunities for their dogs,” McHugh said.
A healthy dog is among pet owners’ priorities as well, and there’s been a shift in demand for veterinary services in many parts of the country, leaving shortages in some states and reports of long wait times for appointments.
According to the American Veterinary Medical Association’s article “Are we in a veterinary workforce shortage?”, there are a number of contributing factors.
The authors, economist Mathew Salois and veterinarian Gail Golab, cite data from analytics company VetSuccess showing appointments at vet clinics increased between 2019 and 2020, but also showed revenue growth was driven by existing clients. They also suggested that backlogs from fewer patients seen during the early months of the pandemic, coupled with less time available to see patients due to safety protocols, pet owners’ increasing awareness of their pets’ wellness needs and staff turnover attributed to a variety of causes, could also be reasons for longer wait times at clinics.
Karen April, hospital manager at the Norton Animal Hospital, brings to attention the fact that many veterinarians are leaving the profession due to severe burnout. April said in August that the clinic is feeling the affects of burnout with only two full-time veterinarians and no new applicants.
April said then appointments were booked out two months in advance, where as in pre-pandemic years they would only be booked out two weeks.
Bristol County Veterinary Hospital in Seekonk has seen a 30% increase in patients since the coronavirus pandemic started, according to Stacy Havner, the hospital manager.
“We developed a pretty good system,” Havner said about their curbside service. “(It) was helpful because it allowed us to only bring pets into the hospital, then report back to the clients.”
Havner points out people paid more attention to their fuzzy friends and were able to pick up on signs of illness while they were home with them. Many pets also need vaccinations that they did not receive while staying at home during lockdowns. These two reasons combined with people adopting puppies and kittens, have created a busy environment at the veterinarians’ office.
Hayner said the clinic was booked in advance for both new and existing clients.
While the pet services world is busy, it may not be from local animal shelters as some kept the possibility of impulsive adoptions in mind as they tried to find their animals forever homes over the past year-and-a -half.
Data used by American Veterinary Medical Association suggests the total number of pet adoptions fell in 2020 to the lowest point in five years because there was a smaller pool of animals from which to adopt. However, the authors said the rate of adoptions increased, suggesting the animals that were available were adopted in larger numbers.
The Attleboro Animal Shelter uses an intense vetting process for dog adoption to prevent animals from being returned to the shelter. Kim Penque, a volunteer at the shelter, says the uncertainty of the coronavirus prompted the shelter to only have one dog adopted during the lockdowns.
“The goal is to get the dogs into a home, but above and beyond that the goal is to get the dogs into homes forever,” Penque said. “I felt that there was just too much uncertainty with COVID ... what is going to happen to that animal when life goes back to normal? That was my fear behind choosing not to do adoptions during COVID.”
According to Andrea Russo, assistant animal control officer, the Seekonk Animal Shelter had an influx of potential adoptees looking at their animals, but with the same animal inventory as a pre-coronavirus year there were not enough pets for all of the new potential adopters.
While no animals have been returned at either shelter due to a change of mind as the pandemic continues, Russo said the Seekonk Animal Shelter had seen an increase in unclaimed dogs.
