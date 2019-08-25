LINCOLN, R.I. — One of the finest voices in rock “n” roll history paid a visit to Twin River this past weekend.
Paul Rodgers and his legendary rock group Bad Company appeared Friday night before an overflowing crowd at the Event Center.
The British frontman may be 69 but his voice still packs a punch on the hard rock and blues rock songs that continue to get generous play on classic rock radio.
Rodgers was on keyboard for the opening song, “Run With the Pack.”
But the singer stood for “Can’t Get Enough of Your Love,” a Top 5 song from 1974, “Live for the Music,” and many of the remaining songs.
Rodgers played harmonica on the rock anthem “Feel Like Makin’ Love” that won a Grammy in the mid-70s. After “Movin’ On,” their 1976 cover of the Coasters’ “Young Blood” slowed the tempo before things picked up with “Gone, Gone, Gone.”
Drummer Simon Kirke — the only other original member besides Rodgers still in the band — picked up an acoustic guitar and sang a song, “All Because of You,” dedicated to his wife, who was in the audience.
From the first album was an acoustic “Seagull.”
“Ready for Love” was one of several numbers played from Bad Company’s debut No. 1 album from 1974, “Bad Company.”
Rodgers returned to acoustic guitar for “Along the Watchtower,” which Bob Dylan wrote and Jimi Hendrix made famous. Lead guitarist Howard Leese, who had played with Heart, blazed on the tune which he also sang.
Fans helped sing the long ballad, “Shooting Star,” which is off the second, 1975 album, “Straight Shooter.”
“Bad Company” featured Leese and bassist Todd Ronning jamming back to back as Rodgers returned to keyboards.
“All Right Now,” a gem from Rodgers and Kirke’s days with the band Free, is a song that charted No. 4 in 1970.
The sole song in the encore was “Rock ‘n’ Roll Fantasy” from 1979.
Formed in 1973 in London, Bad Company’s first three albums, Bad Company, Straight Shooter, and Run with the Pack reached the Top 5 in the album charts.
Peter Grant, who managed Led Zeppelin, also managed Bad Company until 1982.
Rodgers’ son, singer-songwriter Steve Rodgers, opened with a set of his acoustic music. He looks and sounds like his father.
