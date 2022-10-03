NORTH ATTLEBORO — The Southeastern Massachusetts Paws of Comfort Lions fundraiser “Elvis is coming, Neil Diamond too!” featuring award-winning, Elvis tribute-singer John Black, and Neil Diamond tribute-singer Charlie Lask will be held Sunday Oct. 16 at the North Attleboro Elks Club, 52 Bulfinch St.
Tickets cost $30 and include sandwich buffet, salads, potato chips, coffee, dessert and cash bar. Doors open at 1 p.m. when the buffet will be served. Show starts at 2 p.m. For tickets, call Monique at 508-431-0282. Tickets will not be sold at the door.
The Paws of Comfort Lions Club is unique for having comfort dogs as members who provide comfort to the vulnerable.
Proceeds will benefit the club and local Lions’ charities.
In addition, the organization collects returnable bottles and cans, can tabs, used eyeglasses, sunglasses and hearing aids. All proceeds are donated back to the community for those most in need. For drop off or pick up, contact Annmarie at 508-223-6039 or Joyce at 508-761-4855. If you would like to become a member, call Deb at 508-889-2185 or email 2comfortdogs@gmail.com. Visit us at Facebook.com/SEMPawsofComfort