NORTH ATTLEBORO — The Southeastern Massachusetts Paws of Comfort Lions fundraiser “Elvis is coming, Neil Diamond too!” featuring award-winning, Elvis tribute-singer John Black, and Neil Diamond tribute-singer Charlie Lask will be held Sunday Oct. 16 at the North Attleboro Elks Club, 52 Bulfinch St.

Tickets cost $30 and include sandwich buffet, salads, potato chips, coffee, dessert and cash bar. Doors open at 1 p.m. when the buffet will be served. Show starts at 2 p.m. For tickets, call Monique at 508-431-0282. Tickets will not be sold at the door.