Phil Donahue and Marlo Thomas to discuss new book with Jeff Kinney
PLAINVILLE — Media personality Phil Donahue and actress Marlo Thomas will discuss their book, “What Makes a Marriage Last” with author Jeff Kinney, owner of An Unlikely Story bookstore, at 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 1.
The discussion will take place live on Crowdcast and the couple will answer audience questions. Tickets are $43.90 and include admission to the virtual event and a copy of the book.
You can sign up at www.anunlikelystory.com/event/marlo-thomas-phil-donahue-jeff-kinney.
BCC hosting virtual auditions for new dual enrollment program
FALL RIVER — The Bristol Community College Theatre program is enrolling a cohort of students to complete their final year of high school as full-time theater students at Bristol, beginning in fall 2020.
Students will complete all Bristol theater program courses and general education courses as well as participate in BCC’s theater productions.
The program is seeking students interested in acting, directing, writing and designing who have recently graduated from high school or are entering their senior year.
Auditions/interviews will be held, by appointment, by a Zoom video meeting, on Wednesdays throughout June, July and August. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. To schedule one or for more information, email BCC Theatre Coordinator David Ledoux david.ledoux@bristolcc.edu or call 774-357-3748.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.