BOSTON -- "That Which Was Will Come Again," an invitational exhibition featuring the work of the Attleboro-area collaborative group Circle Art, is on virtual display through Feb. 5 at The Gallery at Atlantic Wharf, 290 Congress St.
Circle Art includes the artists Cecily Donnelly, Carolyn Letvin, and Rina Naik, all of Plainville, and Tracey J. Maroni of Attleboro.
The exhibition was curated by Kimberly Barnes, Fort Point Arts Community, Boston.
The exhibition, which includes nearly 40 paintings by the four artists, was proposed to the Circle Art members following their online panel discussion presented during Boston’s Fort Point Arts Community's 2020 Virtual Open Studios event in October.
With help from FPAC executive director Kelly Pedersen, who moderated the panel, the artists talked about their work, shared examples from their websites, and discussed the formation of their collaborative, which was founded during the early months of the pandemic to provide support and encouragement.
After seeing the work of the group and the ways in which the artists interacted with each other, Pedersen and FPAC program manager Kimberly Barnes decided to invite Circle Art to put together an exhibition for The Gallery at Atlantic Wharf, one of the gallery spaces managed by FPAC.
In a normal year, the Open Studios weekend at FPAC means that in addition to meeting artists in their live/work studios, visitors can enjoy a weekend of music, performances, demonstrations, children’s art-making activities and public art installations, including a one-of-a-kind floating public art program. But in 2020, during the pandemic, things were different.
“We knew we couldn’t have the in-person event in 2020 because it wouldn’t be safe during the pandemic,” says Kelly Pedersen. “So we all started coming up with ideas on how to organize a virtual event that would still be fun and interesting both for the artists and for the art-loving public.
"We widened our Open Studios event to include artists from the Greater Boston area and beyond, encouraged artists to submit videos of their studios and their work, and launched our new Virtual Open Studios event. We were blown away by the creative ways that artists responded, and seeing Circle Art’s panel discussion is what led to our invitation to the group.”
“We were thrilled to be asked to fill such a beautiful space with our work, of course, and Kim Barnes did a stunning job of curating and hanging the show,” said Letvin.
The four artists, who met through their memberships in the Attleboro Arts Museum, immediately started working with Barnes to put an exhibition together within a relatively short time frame.
“Our individual painting styles may be quite different, but we were able to develop a theme that created a sense of harmony and allowed the paintings to speak to each other,” Maroni said.
Signage accompanying the exhibition includes these lines: “In this exhibit, four artists share their ties to the natural world and convey a sense of hope and belief that art has healing powers for us all.”
