Coronavirus hit just as Jeff Kinney was in the middle of writing his 15th book in the “Diary of a Wimpy Kid” series and suddenly, the Plainville author had something new to consider: What would Greg Heffley and his best friend Rowley Jefferson find themselves up to in the middle of a quarantine?
Wimpy Kid fans could soon find out, perhaps seeing parts of their lives reflected in an upcoming edition of the best-selling series that will have “quarantine-adjacent” themes without an explicit Covid-19 storyline, Kinney said.
At some point the book’s main characters will get stuck in their grandmother’s basement, he said, forced to navigate the boredom of not being able to see friends and the newness of dad working from home.
“Any kid reading the next book will understand what I was writing about,” Kinney said. “But a kid 10 years from now won’t necessarily get that.”
But there is no use in reliving the present, so first, young fans can lose themselves in a new sort of quest as the series’ main characters attempt to write an “epic fantasy fiction” in “Rowley Jefferson’s Awesome Friendly Adventure,” released this week.
And, they have a chance to meet Kinney in a new adventure of his own.
The author will embark on a socially-distant tour of the Northeast to promote his book this month, complete with a 92-inch grabber pole transformed into a trident that will deliver pre-signed books to kids without breaking a 6-foot barrier.
Along the way, Kinney will visit children of essential workers affected by the pandemic, and offer “drive-thru” photos and brief one-on-one conversations with young fans.
“We’ll get to recognize some special kids and hopefully put smiles on some faces,” Kinney said.
Much like many things in an era that is anything but normal, this summer’s tour will be different than the last one “in almost every way,” Kinney said.
Wimpy Kid tours typically draw packed crowds and offer interactive experiences, like the live shows he put on last year.
This year he planned a “surprise” spring tour, where neither Kinney nor his fans would know where he was headed next, when the pandemic brought those plans to a halt. With the closure of bookstores nationwide, it also postponed an April release of the “Awesome Friendly Adventure” book.
“When we delayed the launch of the book, I think that disappointed a lot of kids,” Kinney said. “With everything with Covid-19, hopefully soon this can be a moment of time that we look back on in pictures and think, ‘That was different.’ I hope it becomes a positive memory later on.
“This is a way to still do the tour while staying safe,” he added. “And we might be the first to do this.”
Locally, Kinney will visit Oak Ridge School in East Sandwich at 1 p.m. on Aug. 8 (tickets sold by Titcomb’s Bookshop). The bookstore owner will also hold a private, sold-out event at his storefront, An Unlikely Story, in Plainville on Aug. 11.
Tickets for the tour are $16 per car, scheduled in 15-minute time slots to reduce waiting times, and include a pre-signed copy of the book.
