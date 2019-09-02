Animals can be returned to shelters and while this is not the fault of one individual or the animal, adopters can be better prepared when searching for a new furry family member.
Before you start visiting shelters, research the breed. Each breed has certain characteristics that are more hard-wired. For example, if you live in a studio apartment, you would not want to get a large hunting breed type dog because they require lots of exercise to stay happy and healthy both mentally and physically. The key is to research what the breed was originally intended for, so you can understand the personality traits and requirements that your new dog will have.
When you go into a shelter, be honest with yourself and with the shelter workers who are assisting you. Often, potential adopters are eager to take an animal home the same day, but the reality is, when possible, you should request multiple meet and greets with every member of your family.
You can learn so much about your potential new dog just by being in their presence, and most importantly, by listening to the shelter workers who spend the most amount of time with this animal.
Be sure to ask questions about animal-to-animal interactions, animal-to-child interactions, any behavioral issues that may need to be worked on, any previous bite history, and the likes and dislikes of the animal.
After hearing this information, take time to think about yourself, your experience, and your abilities. If you are looking for a stereotypical “family” dog, then pay special attention to any behavioral quirks that may be present. While some behaviors can easily be re-patterned and redirected, a busy household full of kids coming and going may not allow the time to work with an animal or keep training consistent. The same goes for adopting semi-feral cats. Consider your home environment, time available, and willingness to adjust your lifestyle to welcome your new animal into your home and help them feel truly comfortable.
Working in a shelter, we would get owner returns more often than we would hope for, and it was usually due to a reason or behavior that we would explain in detail and in the moment the adopter is so eager to take the animal home that they would “yes” us and say all of the right things, only to have that reason or behavior be the reason for surrender only a few days later.
With this being said, there is absolutely no shame in returning an animal to the shelter. In fact, most shelters would prefer that you bring the animal right back to them as they have often invested not only time and expenses, but also their love into that animal and at the end of the day, we all want what is best which is for that animal to thrive and be in the best situation possible.
But going back and forth between a home and the shelter can be stressful, and the key is to avoid the stress and excitement of a new pet coming home to start settling in, only to make an unknowing mistake and be returned shortly after.
Take the advice of the shelter workers. If they encourage you to start the animal in just one room, or recommend a certain crate or food, or even a specific positive reinforcement trainer, listen to them. Shelter workers are not only thinking of the animal but also of their potential families and want both to live in good communication with each other.
Realize that it is okay to walk into a shelter and take time to sleep on it, schedule more meet and greets, or even ask for other recommendations. Adopting an animal is choosing to take on the responsibility to love, nourish, and care for a life that is fully dependent on you for companionship and well-being. Make sure you can provide what your pet will need and take time to make sure it’s the right fit for both you and the animal.
