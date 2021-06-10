ATTLEBORO
“Real or Imagined,” a juried exhibition featuring works from artists across the nation, will run June 16 to July 15 at the Attleboro Arts Museum, 86 Park St.
In January 2021, the museum posted an online national call-for-artists requesting artwork that, it said, “reflected the undeniable or dabbled in the hypothetical.”
A total of 416 artists from Alaska to Florida digitally submitted 756 works of art for guest juror Clare Bell, senior director of exhibitions at the Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum, to review. Close to 100 works were selected for the “Real or Imagined” exhibition, which will be held in the museum’s Ottmar Gallery.
“This year’s exhibition theme surfaced dreams, fears, struggles, comfort zones and points of curiosity. The experiences and restrictions of 2020/2021 have deeply impacted the visual arts community nationwide,” said Mim Brooks Fawcett, the museum’s executive director, chief curator and author of the exhibition’s theme for this year.
The museum has been mounting an annual exhibition of national work inspired by a range of unique concepts for nearly 15 years.
The public is invited to attend a virtual artist talk from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Friday, June 18. The work of all exhibiting artists will be recognized at the start of the event. Six juror’s award winners will speak about their art and the Museum’s national juried exhibition theme for 2022 will be announced. The talk is free and open to all. Reservations are required to receive a link to join.
Artist Ashley Goodwyn of Madison, Wis. asks, ”How do we know what we see is real? When we take a step, we have come to trust that the ground is there and hard. What happens if the ground does not hold our weight and we fall? We feel a moment of betrayal from our eyes or from the ground itself. I hope to have viewers of my work in a constant state of questioning reality. Can we trust what we perceive to believe?”
Goodwyn has received a juror’s award for her installation titled, “Phone Book.”
Among the exhibiting artists are area residents Lisa G. Bailey of Franklin and Rawley Chaves of Sheldonville.
