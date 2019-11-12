NORTON — Renowned organist and Attleboro native Kevin Birch will perform at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 14, in Cole Memorial Chapel on the Wheaton College campus.
The concert will celebrate the 50th anniversary of the school’s 1969 Casavant Frères organ, and Birch will perform “a varied program designed to highlight the grand instrument,” Wheaton says.
The show is free and open to the public. No tickets are required.
Birch has performed throughout the United States, Europe and in South America. Highlights include the International Organ Festival in Berlin, the dedication concert for a new Metzler organ in Auenstein, Switzerland and programs for several national conventions of the Organ Historical Society.
Since 1992 he has served as music director at St. John’s Catholic Church in Bangor, Maine where he also serves as executive director of the St. John’s Organ Society.
Attleboro-based theater group to stage ‘Beauty and the Beast’
PAWTUCKET — A Work in Progress Productions will produce its seventh MainStage production, “Beauty and the Beast,” at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Nov. 22 and 23, at Tolman High School, 150 Exchange St.
AWIP is a non-profit theater arts educational company based in Attleboro. It offers classes to ages 4-18 and caters to the schedules of homeschooling families.
Tickets are $15 online; $18 at the door.
AWIP also offers a preview performance for families with younger children. It will be staged at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 20. All tickets for ages 3+ are $8.
More info, tickets: www.aworkinprogressproductions.com.
