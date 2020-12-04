As incarnated by Meryl Streep in the Ryan Murphy movie musical “The Prom,” Dee Dee Allen is a fading Broadway star stitched together ... la Frankenstein from various divas.
She flounces like Liza Minnelli, shimmies like Shirley MacLaine and bellows like Patti LuPone — all the while mugging for an invisible camera as though auditioning for the role of Norma Desmond in Andrew Lloyd Webber’s version of “ Sunset Boulevard.”
Having just opened a new musical about Eleanor Roosevelt, Dee Dee is waiting with her co-star, Barry Glickman ( James Corden), for the reviews to declare their show a hit. The champagne starts flowing when the New Jersey Star-Ledger loves it. But The New York Times hammers a coffin nail so hard that Dee Dee and Barry fear their future will be nothing but understudy gigs on the dinner theater circuit.
The stars of “Eleanor! The Eleanor Roosevelt Musical” drown their sorrows at Sardi’s, where they commiserate with two other down-on-their-luck troupers, aging chorus girl Angie Dickinson ( Nicole Kidman) and Juilliard grad turned sitcom star turned bartender Trent Oliver ( Andrew Rannells). Amid the orgy of self-pity, a lightbulb goes off: To rehabilitate their careers, they need to transform themselves into celebrity activists, taking up a cause that will prove to the world that they’re not washed-up narcissists but theater people with genuine heart.
Scrolling tipsily through Twitter, Angie learns about a young lesbian high school student in Indiana whose prom was canceled by the PTA when word got out that she was planning to bring her girlfriend.
The story has gone viral, and before you know it these desperate hams are boarding a road company bus to the Midwest to turn around their publicity by helping Emma (Jo Ellen Pellman) become prom queen.
When these thespian do-gooders show up at her school with press agent Sheldon Saperstein ( Kevin Chamberlin) in tow, an angry meeting about the canceled prom is already in session. “Who are you people?” asks an indignant Mrs. Greene ( Kerry Washington), the head of the PTA, who is fanning the flames of intolerance.
“We are liberals from Broadway,” announces Trent, his Juilliard elocution inaugurating a nutty new chapter in the culture wars.
Corden makes Barry’s outbursts of singing and dancing seem perfectly natural, but not everyone carries a musical inside them. Rannells may be too much in his element, while Kidman appears in danger of being chewed up with the scenery her castmates are pigging out on.
Streep will delight all who savor the sillier side of the Oscar-winning grand dame.
Murphy has made a progressive musical for the heartland. Compassion, inclusiveness and forgiveness are the prevailing themes in a film that enlists Tracey Ullman and Mary Kay Place (in mother and grandmother roles) to put these values into practice.
If the musical numbers are more energetic than memorable, the finale brings all sides together in a euphoric glimpse of utopia. “The Prom” sometimes seems of a piece with the shopping mall settings that are central to the film. But what’s being glamorously sold is an embrace of difference.
‘THE PROM’
Rating: PG-13 for thematic elements, suggestive/sexual references and language
Running time: 2 hours, 12 minutes
Playing: Starts Friday in limited release where theaters are open; available Dec. 11 on Netflix
