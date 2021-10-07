It’s sort of a minor miracle that “No Time to Die” is actually out in theaters Friday.
The latest James Bond flick and star Daniel Craig’s last outing as 007 was originally slated for release in spring 2020 but was pushed back multiple times due to the pandemic. Very little captured how stuck in time those first few months of the pandemic felt like the “No Time to Die” posters adorning shuttered movie theaters and billboards overlooking empty roads.
And yet here we are, finally able to check out director Cary Joji Fukunaga’s take on a Bond film, and an important one at that in the franchise’s decades-spanning history. Craig first took up the mantle of Bond in 2006’s “Casino Royale” and has reprised the role on four other occasions. Although he always brings the heat, the films crafted around him have enjoyed varying degrees of creative success.
Luckily for Bond fans, “No Time to Die” is one of the better entrants in the Craig Bond era. It’s not quite up there with “Skyfall,” arguably his best, but it’s a significant improvement over “Spectre” and “Quantum of Solace.” Depending on your taste, it’s either No. 2 on that list or a close No. 3 behind “Casino Royale.”
“No Time to Die” finds Bond vacationing in romantic bliss with Madeleine Swann (Lea Seydoux) before his plans are interrupted and he’s forced to reconsider his future with her. Soon after, Lyutsifer Safin (Rami Malek), a figure from Madeleine’s past, resurfaces with a dream of facilitating mass destruction through a terrifyingly precise method of murder.
CIA agent Felix Leiter (Jeffrey Wright) convinces Bond to help him deal with that situation, which finds him at odds with many of his old MI6 colleagues like M (Ralph Fiennes), Moneypenny (Naomie Harris), Q (Ben Whishaw) and Nomi (Lashana Lynch), the agency’s new 007.
Don’t worry if you don’t remember every little plot detail of 2015’s “Spectre,” the last Bond adventure. It’s easy enough to piece together the continuity and character relationships without needing to first revisit the previous four Bond films. The film wastes no time in establishing Bond and Madeleine’s relationship, and just about everything that transpires is born out of their mutual love and the secrets she has been harboring.
The most successful of the Craig Bond films have been the ones that prioritized action and emotion over convoluted stories that stretch believability even for this series. That’s why “Skyfall” and “Casino Royale” worked so well, and “Quantum of Solace” and “Spectre” mostly fell flat. “No Time to Die” took its cues from the former two films and delivered a fairly streamlined narrative surrounded by fun action set pieces and just the right amount of sentiment to make audiences care.
Television fans might know Fukunaga’s directorial work from the first season of HBO’s “True Detective” and Netflix’s “Maniac.” His version of a Bond movie is one that feels more slick and 21st-century than the previous outings, which isn’t a slight on them but more of a reflection of how well Fukunaga captured how Bond looks now and also managed to create what could be an aesthetic template going forward.
If the writing in “No Time to Die” feels quippier and more playful than the last few Bonds, thank Phoebe Waller-Bridge, who was brought in to punch up the script with her trademark knack for witty banter. The “Fleabag” and “Killing Eve” creator clearly brought some spice to the proceedings, which is most evident in the adversarial but respectful relationship between Bond and the new 007.
Craig is suave as ever as he gallivants around the world trying to stop Safin and keep those he loves safe. He also gets to deliver more jokes and barbs this time around. How you feel about his send-off may depend on your overall investment in him and the franchise at large, but his exit certainly makes sense and is treated like a proper swan song.
All the returning Bond cast pick up where they left off and do their respective schticks well, with Seydoux standing out amid her more fleshed-out role. Christoph Waltz briefly returns as Ernst Stavro Blofeld, and he shares a scene with Craig that isn’t quite Clarice Starling and Hannibal Lecter in “Silence of the Lambs,” but it definitely evokes a similar sense of psychological warfare. Ana de Armas deserves a shout out as well for a brief but memorable turn as CIA operative Paloma.
This Bond features one of the series’ weaker villains in Safin, whose motivations are spelled out clearly enough but who never really comes off as the type of leader who could engender the loyalty to his mission that he receives. It doesn’t help that Malek is doing an incomprehensible accent under heavy facial makeup in a performance that feels like it belongs in a different, less grounded version of Bond.
It also must be mentioned that “No Time to Die” clocks in at 163 minutes, a cardinal sin for most movies. It’s definitely too long, but it doesn’t necessarily feel that way until the prolonged final sequence.
While not a complete home run, “No Time to Die” was worth the wait. See this one in a movie theater if you can. Craig has earned that much, and the film more than justifies a big-screen experience.
———
‘NO TIME TO DIE’
3 stars (out of 4)
MPAA rating: PG-13 (for sequences of violence and action, some disturbing images, brief strong language and some suggestive material)
Running time: 2:43
Where to watch: In theaters Friday
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.