FOXBORO -- The nominees for the 2023 Rodman Awards, recognizing individuals/groups who have made a significant difference in their communities, have been announced.
"We received an incredible response to our call for nominations for this year's awards," award organizers said. "The number of nominations is a testament to the dedication and commitment of individuals in our surrounding communities through their tireless efforts and inspiring leadership."
Organizers also thanked those who submitted nominations and "shared the remarkable work of these exceptional nominees. Our community is stronger because of them, and we are honored to celebrate their contributions."
That celebration will be the third annual Rodman Awards ceremony at 7 p.m. Thursday, May 18 at Marilyn Rodman Performing Arts Center downtown.
Ticket pricing is pay-what-you-can.
"We want to encourage as many community members there to celebrate with us," organizers said.
The Rodman Awards is supported in part by a grant from the Foxboro, Attleboro, Mansfield and Sharon cultural councils, local agencies which are supported by the Mass Cultural Council.
This year, the following recipients were identified by the Rodman Awards Selection Committee to receive the "Standing Ovation Award" for outstanding achievements in their field: Diana Griffin, Bill Keegan, Lisa Downs and the Foxboro High School Varsity Basketball Championship Team.
Billy Elliot Award: Christie Blushi, Mike Brown, Joe Sikula, Bill Yucatonis, and the Un-Common Theatre Company.
Matilda Award: JJ Jones, Joey Polis, Paige Taylor, Tim Troilo, and the Foxboro High School Cheer Team.
You Can't Stop The Beat Award: Philip Cobb, Earle Ferguson, Victoria Ferguson, and Marsha Lewicke.
Dreamed A Dream Award: Peter Colaneri, Sarah Gardner, Shantae Holmes, Jeff Kinney, Nancy Mager, Mollie Tourjeman, and Anna Brousaides/Marion Howe/Becca Leonard/Alisa Steel.
Footloose Award: Erin Bose, Leah Gibson, Pauline Hoegler, and Matt Noone.
The Producers Award: John Chamberlin, Kristen Conrad Garrity, Jennifer Gulbrand, Susan Jacobs-Marshalsea, Chief Mike Kelleher, Renee Tocci, and Foxboro Cable Access.
School of Rock Award: Robert Glynn, James Holmes, Ryan Jackson, Julia Paolino, Darisa and Carrie St. Germain, Marisa Stanely, and Liz Woodbury.
Hamilton Award: Taylor Ford, John Geatani, Kristin Hovey, William "Bill" Milhomme, and Raj and Nalini Sharma.
The Sequel Award: Gail Gilman, Connie Gonsalves, Julie Lasoff, Avi Shemtov, and Tara Toma.
Best Supporting Role Award: Tom Boisclair, Kristine Holske, Chelsea McCue, Hardik Patel, Jill Tacks, Stephanie Whitehouse, Karen Connolly, Terese Todd and Kathy Young, Scott Daniels, and Matt Everson and Matt Shea.
You're Never Fully Dressed Without A Smile Award: Karen Dugan, Kristine Holske, Alice Hui, Kendra Loerwald, Kristi Pedroli Pierce, Karin Share, and Lindsey Whitehouse.
The winner of two tickets to a MRPAC performance of their choice is nominator Ashley Clement.