After a two-year hiatus prompted by pandemic-related concerns, the Founders Day planning committee is ready to bring the community back “Together Again” for a celebration on Saturday, June 11.
A large roster of activities -- including popular favorites like the kickoff parade and the wagon and doll carriage parade for children -- will be back once again at Booth Playground from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The parade will take its traditional route, beginning at 10 a.m., starting at 132 Central St. From there, participants will head up Central Street to the Common, to Mechanic Street, to Railroad Avenue, to Bird Street, back up to the Common, to and down South Street and to the entrance of the Booth Playground opposite Union Street.
For the safety of participants, once the parade begins, spectators are asked to stay out of the roadway. Please stay behind designated markers, use crosswalks, and sidewalks. Do not use squirt guns or silly string during the parade or directed at parade participants.
If the weather is poor on Founders Day, a decision will be made by 7 a.m. whether or not to cancel the parade. Check Foxboro Cable Access channels for updates or the Foxboro Founders Day Facebook page for information.
Boy and Girls Wagon and Doll Carriage Parade
A long-standing tradition of Founders Day, the annual Boy and Girls Wagon and Doll Carriage parade will run from noon to 1 p.m. at the Booth Playground tennis courts. Each participant will receive a ribbon. Prize ribbons will be awarded for most creative, best decorated related to this year’s theme, and most original.
Pre-registration is encouraged: Contact the parade’s chair, Krystn Gustafson at Krystn.gustafson@gmail.com or 508-838-4898. Include the participant’s name, age, and theme (optional). Include your name and relation to the participant and your email address and phone number.