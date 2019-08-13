The Greater Attleboro Area Council for Children has announced two concerts in September to benefit its capital campaign.
The council is partnering with Six String Grill & Stage at Patriot Place in Foxboro for a show on Tuesday, Sept. 10, featuring Nashville recording artist and Norton native Timmy Brown. The show will go from 7-9 p.m.
It is also partnering with the Xfinity Center in Mansfield for a concert by ST80UM from 7-9 p.m. Friday, Sept. 27 in the VIP tent. The five-member tribute rock band covers iconic ’80s music.
Tickets to both shows are $50 and available at www.councilforchildren.org. Tickets also include two raffle tickets and hors d’oeuvres. There will be a cash bar.
The Council for Children is a local, all-volunteer nonprofit with programs benefiting nearly 2,000 youngsters each year. The programs include the Christmas is for Kids gift drive, arts and day care scholarships, backpacks filled with summer necessities and back-to-school supplies, and a summer lunch food drive to help feed children on local playgrounds.
For more information see the website, the council’s Facebook page or call 508-226-2336.
