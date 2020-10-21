ATTLEBORO — The city’s Big Read celebration is about to get spooky.
From 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 29, Sarah Hodge-Wetherbe will give a Zoom presentation on some of the most famous paranormal, cryptozoological and plain weird incidents in the state’s history.
Hodge-Wetherbe, also known as “Geekgal,” is an associate with the Springfield Public Library.
Before this year’s COVID travel restrictions, she had been touring New England for over 10 years, lecturing on aspects of pop culture.
Her free online presentation will cover the state’s rich history of paranormal legend, odd events and strange denizens including the Dover Demon, the Salem Witch trials, seaside ghosts and UFOs over the Berkshires.
To register go to attleborolibrary.org. Select “events” and click on the event date or call the library at 508-222-0157 and a staff member will assist you. All registrants will receive the Zoom webinar link approximately four hours before the program starts.
Hodge-Wetherbe’s recent presentation on “Anime in Mythology,” also offered as part of Attleboro’s Big Read celebration of the novel “Circe” by Madeline Miller, is available for viewing as a recording at attleboros1abc.org.
