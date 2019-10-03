ATTLEBORO
Ricci Mann and Paul Tourville are riveting in Attleboro Community Theater’s 63rd season opener, the classic thriller “Wait Until Dark.”
Act 1 opens with ominous thunder and lightning. The bright flashes reveal a 1960s Greenwich Village apartment where no one’s home. The door opens slowly, and a tentative Jay DiLisio enters and looks around. He’s playing ex-con Mike Talman, and he ducks behind a wall as the door opens again.
The newcomer is Jim Cannizzaro playing cocky and comic ex-con Carlino. As it turns out, the two know each other as former partners in crime, and they trade insults. Mysteriously they had each been called by an unknown male and invited to the apartment at 9 p.m. “to make a quick grand.”
And what plot couldn’t benefit from a calm and conniving psychopath? Yes, it’s Paul Tourville as super conman Harry Roat, who enters and takes command of the situation. He manipulates the two ex-cons and involves them in a twisted plot to find a shipment of heroin smuggled into the country, stuffed in a doll. The doll is hidden somewhere in the apartment.
Freeze. The apartment door opens and in walks Suzy Hendricks, who is blind. She can’t see the three intruders. She makes a phone call and then goes back out again. Kudos to director Paul Nolette for choreographing this tense scene so well and putting the audience members on the edge of their seat.
Ricci Mann is totally convincing as the vulnerable Suzy, bravely facing her recent blindness and nervously trying out strategies to increase her ability to function on her own. Her artsy husband, Sam Hendrix, is played by Mark Gallagher with a stern approach to helping Suzy become less dependent.
Mann is spot-on as the men later return to the apartment, one at a time, playing out an elaborate con game to get Suzy’s help locating and giving up the heroin-stuffed doll. She’s gullible and trusting at first, then eventually wary and suspicious. Mann’s thoughtful and insightful portrayal of the character is top-notch.
Her 9-year-old neighbor and helper, Gloria, is played perfectly by Verity Preston. She’s stunning in her two arguments with Suzy. Absolutely remarkable. As the plot unfolds, Gloria is a key player. Preston is a joy to watch throughout.
Fasten your seat belt and hang on for and unbelievable Act 2. Suspenseful? Yes, thanks to Nolette. Distressing? Yes, thanks to Mann. Chilling? Yes, thanks to Tourville.
The play by Frederick Knott opened on Broadway in 1966 and starred Lee Remick and Robert Duvall. The final scene in the movie version is ranked 10th on Bravo’s “100 Scariest Movie Moments.” Audrey Hepburn and Alan Arkin played the leads in that 1967 production.
