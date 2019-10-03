“Wait Until Dark ” runs through Oct. 13 at the Bates Masonic Lodge, 71 North Main St., Attleboro. Shows are at 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 2 p.m. Sundays. Tickets are $18 in advance and $15 for seniors/students at https://squareup.com/market/acttickets; at the door they’re $20 general admission and $15 for seniors/students. For reservations, call 508-226-8100 or email AttleboroCommunityTheatreACT@gmail.com.