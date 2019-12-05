ATTLEBORO — Bruce Church commands the stage as the sharp and sarcastic Sheridan Whiteside in Attleboro Community Players’ “The Man Who Came to Dinner,” a three-act farce and Broadway hit.
Whiteside is a renowned critic on a lecture tour with a stop in fictional Mesalia, Ohio. On his way to dinner at the home of Ernest and Daisy Stanley, he slips on their icy stairs, injures his hip, and is trapped as their houseguest for the two weeks before Christmas 1939. The play is set in the Stanley’s living room, which Whiteside claims for his own office and studio.
As Whiteside, Church dishes out rapid-fire insults to anyone and everyone in sight and on the telephone. Church’s finesse and impeccable comic timing in scene after scene got laugh after laugh from the audience on opening night.
Ryan Foster plays Lorraine Sheldon, Whiteside’s polished and long-suffering assistant. Sheldon matches her boss quip for quip and manages his busy schedule of appearances and radio broadcasts. Foster is utterly believable in the role and is especially convincing when she falls in love with local journalist, Bert Jefferson.
Jim Poore makes his stage debut as Jefferson, a newspaper reporter and a budding playwright. Although he rushed his lines in Act 1, Poore more than redeems himself with a madcap scene in Act 3 when he returns to the Stanley’s living room after a night with predatory actress Maggie Cutler.
Predatory? Exactly. Joyce Leven is a standout who steals every scene as Cutler, who enters the picture in Acts 2 and 3. The actress immediately connives to steal the attention of journalist and budding playwright Jefferson. Leven is in complete command of this larger-than-life role. She’s outrageous and over the top in a totally believable way. Her makeup, her voice, her looks, and her sparkly jewelry are spot on for this dynamic part.
She’s wary of another competitor, flamboyant actor Beverly Carlton, who makes a quick stopover in Ohio to visit the injured Whiteside. Played by Tom Lavallee, Carlton’s shining moment in Act 2 is a mesmerizing impression of Lord Bottomley, a wealthy English nobleman whom Cutler is hoping to marry. The ensuing plot twist does not end well.
Double the fun
Fasten your seat belts for two explosive characters played by Mike Capalbo. It’s a total eruption of comedy and physical sight-gags. As Professor Metz in Act 1, he’s conducting research into cockroach behavior, and as fellow celebrity Banjo in Act 3, Capalbo is super zany and you must see it to believe it.
The cast of 19 includes the entire Stanley family of five, their butler, their cook, the doctor who makes house calls, and the private duty nurse. Each has their moment to shine and you’ll forever remember the farewell scene featuring Marissa Simas as the exasperated nurse, Miss Preen.
The script drops numerous literary and theatrical references. Not every audience member will recognize these names from 1939. One curious “update” is the prop novel “My Cousin Rachel” by Daphne Du Maurier. It was published in 1951, 12 years after the play was written. Hmm…
This year is the 80th anniversary of the play, which ran for two years on Broadway with 739 performances. A 1942 film version was followed by numerous radio performances, a 1954 television special, and a 1967 musical adaptation.
