“The Man Who Came to Dinner ” runs through Dec. 15 at the Bates Masonic Lodge, 71 North Main St., Attleboro. Shows are at 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 2 p.m. Sundays. Tickets are $18 in advance and $15 for seniors/students/military at http://attleborocommunitytheatre.com/buy-tickets/; at the door they’re $20 general admission and $15 for seniors/students/military. For reservations, call 508-226-8100 or email AttleboroCommunityTheatreACT@gmail.com.