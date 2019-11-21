PAWTUCKET — Standout voices and solid ensemble work combine for an enjoyable, high-energy production of “Seussical the Musical” by The Community Players.
Mark Camilli is the Cat in the Hat, who opens the show with plenty of personality and strong vocals. His clever mannerisms and bouncing physicality are compelling, carrying the story line as he emcees each scene.
Ryan Livingston plays Horton the Elephant, who suddenly realizes that there is an entire world living on a speck of dust. He’s overcome by compassion as he meets the residents of Whoville, the tiny town just floating in the air and eventually landing on a clover flower.
To complicate matters, Horton reluctantly agrees to babysit an egg in a nest. (Yes, the elephant climbs into a nest in a tree.) Whose egg? It belongs to lazy Mayzie McBird, played by Leanna O’Brien with a warm and wonderful voice, wearing a sparkly red dress. And, oops, she’s off to Palm Beach for the season.
Dalita Getzoyan comes to the rescue, playing Gertrude McFuzz, a bird with an undersized tail. Getzoyan’s voice and musicality make the most of the role. She’s especially effective in the poignant “Notice Me, Horton” at the end of Act 1.
You’ll be delighted by Emma Frisina in this production! She has a powerhouse voice as the curious and imaginative boy, JoJo, always looking for answers. A+ for enthusiasm for this eighth-grader.
Surprise! The Bossy Sour Kangaroo and her baby steal the show. Jill Sweet bursts on the scene in purple sequins carrying the baby kangaroo on her left hand as a puppet. Sweet’s huge voice suits the sour observations of her character. Sweet’s baby kangaroo voice brings down the house.
Even more comedy arrives when JoJo’s parents, the Mayor of Whoville and his wife, shuffle onto the stage. Ibrahima Jahumpa and Jana Moroff pull off the humorous partnership in style. Their opening duet was the highlight of the evening for this reviewer. It was well-rehearsed and lovely.
JoJo goes off to military school, ruled by General Genghis Khan Schmitz. Christopher Margadonna commands the stage as he puts the students through their paces. Best song? “Green Eggs and Ham” sung in the cadence of “Sound Off.”
It’s easy to keep track of the talented cast of 23 in two different realms by their costumes. The fantastical and colorful jungle inhabitants include Horton, the monkeys, and flocks of birds. Whoville’s residents all wear pale yellow outfits, imaginative wigs, and cute hair ornaments. The exception is the Cat in the Hat who wears a comic tuxedo that suits his personality perfectly.
“Seussical the Musical” is an ambitious and fun-filled family show. Any distracting difficulties with the mics and sound system should be ironed out by this, the second, weekend.
The plot of this whimsical script and score is based on several of the well-loved children’s books written by Ted Geisel as the fictional Dr. Seuss. “Horton Hatches the Egg” won the Lewis Carroll Shelf Award in 1958.
The lively musical by Stephen Flaherty and Lynn Ahrens made its Broadway debut in 2000.
(0) comments
